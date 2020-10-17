AT A GLANCE
LONGVIEW 51 BEAUMONT WEST BROOK 28
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Longview 14 14 10 13 — 51
West Brook 6 14 8 0 — 28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
LV — Jalen Hale 8 pass from Jordan Allen (Spencer Powell kick), 6:50
WB — Ben Bennett 27 pass from Bryce Anderson (PAT failed), 3:38
LV — Hale 47 pass from Allen (Powell kick), 1:22
Second Quarter
WB — Anderson 21 run (Anderson 2-pt run), 4:43
LV — Kaden Meredith 31 run (Powell kick), 2:38
WB — Anderson 10 run (PAT blocked), 30s
LV — Meredith 65 run (Powell kick), 14s
Third Quarter
LV — Meredith 40 pass from Landyn Grant (Powell kick), 8:55
LV — Powell 37 field goal, 3:47
WB — Anderson 15 run (Joe Hayes 2-point catch from Anderson), 1:01
Fourth Quarter
LV — Meredith 26 run (Powell kick), 11:23
LV — Meredith 15 run (Powell kick), 6:41
TEAM STATISTICS
LV WB
First Downs 12 23
Rushing 34-317 40-211
Passing 164 254
C-A-I 7-14-0 21-35-2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Punts-Avg. 2-26 2-37
Penalties-Yards 5-30 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Longview: Kaden Meredith 21-243, Markevion Haynes 12-85, Landyn Grant 1-(-11); West Brook: Bryce Anderson 17-116, Jordan Guidry 10-57, JaMichael Foxall 13-33
Passing — Longview: Jordan Allen 6-13-0 124, Landyn Grant 1-1-0 40; West Brook: Bryce Anderson 21-35-2 254
Receiving — Longview: Jalen Hale 3-83, Kaden Meredith 2-51, Markevion Haynes 2-30; West Brook: Andre Dennis 7-103, Ben Bennett 3-53, JaMichael Foxall 3-29, Ja’Von Sorrell 3-28, Joe Hayes 3-19, Montavian Jones 1-12, Jordyn Carmouche 1-10