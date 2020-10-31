AT A GLANCE
LONGVIEW 52 WYLIE EAST 17
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Longview 17 14 21 0 — 52
Wylie East 0 7 3 7 — 17
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
LV – Jalen Hale 43 pass from Jordan Allen (Spencer Powell kick), 9:55
LV – Kaden Meredith 4 run (Powell kick), 6:14
LV – Powell 19 field goal, 1:37
Second Quarter
LV – Meredith 1 run (Powell kick), 8:20
LV – Markevion Haynes 63 run (Powell kick), 2:36
WE – Terrell Washington Jr. 30 run (Erick Bustillos kick), :05
Third Quarter
LV – Jaquaris Cooper 75 kickoff return (Powell kick), 11:49
LV – Meredith 2 run (Powell kick), 9:43
WE – Bustillos 32 field goal, 2:55
LV – Haynes 19 run (Powell kick), 1:47
Fourth Quarter
WE – Christian Johnson 13 run (Bustillos kick), 1:24
TEAM STATISTICS
LV WE
First Downs 11 15
Rushing 21-220 41-162
Passing Yards 115 127
C-A-I 8-13-0 12-25-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Punts-Avg 2-35 7-28.3
Penalties-Yards 5-55 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – LV: Markevion Haynes 7-143, Kaden Meredith 9-63, Jordan Allen 1-7, Kentraevion McFarland 1-4, Robert Vinson 2-5, Ladaylon Jackson 1-(-1); WE: Christian Johnson 25-91, Terrell Washington Jr. 14-76, Brandon Nurse 1-0, Cade Adamson 1-(-5)
Passing – LV: Jordan Allen 7-9-0, 115, Landyn Grant 1-4-0 (-3); WE: Terrell Washington Jr. 9-20-0, 94, Cade Adamson 3-5-0 33
Receiving – LV: Jalen Hale 3-59, Cedric Hopkins 2-34, Justin Beltran 2-20, Dekalon Taylor 1-2; WE: Tristan Lee 3-51, Tyler Jackson 5-41, Charis Jackson 1-12, Darren Quickley 1-9, Christian Johnson 1-8, Brendan Nurse 1-6