Longview head coach John King said Dallas Jesuit played the type of game it was going to take to beat the Lobos in the postseason.
Against a crisp showing from Jesuit, it was Longview’s mistakes that cost them in the long run in a 27-25, second-round loss to the Rangers.
“We played poorly, I thought, in all areas of the game after going back and looking at the tape, whether it was offense, defense or in the kicking game,” King said. “We found our way back into the game then we would make a mistake and they would capitalize on it.
“Jesuit is a good football team, well-coached and they played the type of game they needed to in order to beat us. Those mistakes we made came up big in this ballgame, came back to haunt us and are the reason we’re not moving on.”
Jesuit moves on to take on Klein Collins in a Class 6A, Division II, Region II semifinal while Longview’s season is over at 11-1, snapping a 27-game winning streak for the defending 6A, Division II state champions.
“There are a lot of programs that would be thrilled with an 11-win season and I’m not making light of it because it’s hard to do but this football team had dreams of more,” King said. “It’s hard to stomach, the way it ended because it’s been a long time since we’ve had this feeling. Our kids have been battle-tested and went through 27 games without losing. That’s rare and that’s special but losing, it’s part of life, it’s part of the game.”
The Lobos fell in a hole early, 14-0, to a prepared Jesuit team. Penalties — four of Longview’s seven drives featured at least one — and missed chances in the passing game hurt the comeback attempt, as did a missed point-after attempt that sent the Lobos chasing the point after pulling back, 14-13.
Jesuit’s offense, meanwhile roared back in the second half with two touchdowns on its three second-half drives before chewing up 8:36 of the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“The kids, their attitude and effort were great throughout the whole season, including Friday night,” King said. “I know that 11-1 is not what they had hoped for, it’s not what any of us hoped for, but in regards to effort, desire and work, it was a great showing this season.”
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at Friday’s loss:
1,015: Total rushing yards allowed this season by the Lobo defense. Jesuit finished with 203 yards.
27: Tackles for loss this season for defensive lineman Drew Beltran, who had four against the Rangers. Beltran added 11 sacks.
119: Tackles for linebacker Tyshawn Taylor, who had 18 against Jesuit.
29: Percent conversion rate on third down against the Lobo defense. Jesuit finished 8-of-16 on third down, including seven-straight. The Jesuits went 4-for-4 on fourth-down conversions. Opponents finished 10-of-19 on fourth down against the Lobos.
7:04: Advantage in time of off possession to Jesuit, the largest deficit of the season for Longview by three minutes.
40: Wins in the last three seasons for Longview (40-3).