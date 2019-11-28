Daingerfield (10-2)
vs. Newton (11-1)Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Last week: Daingerfield 36, Blue Ridge 7; Newton 48, Troup 14
Up next: Tonight’s winner faces either Paul Pewitt or Bells in the regional final
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: QB Zaylon Jeter (98 of 176, 1,541 yards, 17 TD, 6 interceptions; 120 carries, 774 yards, 16 TD) … Jakobie Craver (183 carries, 1,670 yards, 18 TD; 17 catches, 217 yards, 2 TD) … Dee Lewis (19 of 37, 374 yards, 3 TD; 54 carries, 366 yards, 7 TD; 101 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles) … Tyrese Grant (38 catches, 782 yards, 9 TD; 5 interceptions) … Zavien Parker (23 catches, 384 yards, 4 TD; 45 tackles, 2 sacks) … Martez Allen (19 catches, 229 yards, 3 TD) … Evan Peel (144 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries) … Chad Reeves (109 tackles, 9 sacks) … T.J. Williams (68 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Tyke Black (8 sacks)
Newton: DeAnthony Gatson (165 carries, 1, 720 yards, 10 TD) … Kevin Watson (72 carries, 514 yards, 7 TD) … Valdarion Fowler (127 carries, 797 yards, 21 TD; 20 catches, 248 yards, 2 TD) … Dominique Seastrunk (19 catches, 339 yards, 5 TD) … Dreshawn Spiles (101 tackles, 8 sacks) … James Sylvester (74 tackles, 19 TFL, 11 sacks) … Israel Bowen (60 tackles, 15 TFL, 11 sacks)
Did you know: Daingerfield and Newton are meeting for the fourth time in the playoffs. In 2008, Daingerfield defeated Newton 21-18 in the fourth round and went on to defeat Cisco two weeks later in the state championship game. In 2009, Daingerfield defeated Newton 27-6 in the fourth round, winning another state title two weeks later. Newton earned a 21-0 win over the Tigers in 1998 in the Class A Division II championship game, and a year ago Newton rolled to a 79-12 win over the Tigers in a fourth-round playoff game held in Lufkin … Daingerfield has scored 457 points and allowed 211 this season, while Newton has scored 582 points and allowed 181 … Daingerfield opened the season with a 22-21 loss to Gunter. The Tigers’ other loss was a 35-28 decision to DeKalb back on Sept. 20, and Daingerfield has won eight in a row since that setback … The Tigers have won their two playoff games by a combined score of 54-7 … Daingerfield has bee in the playoffs five straight seasons and 12 of the last 13 years … Newton is a two-time defending state champion. The Eagles had won 33 straight games dating back to the 2017 season before falling to Gilmer, 16-0, back on Sept. 27
Twitter-sized preview: Daingerfield turned the ball over eight times – six in the first half – last season and never game themselves a chance against Newton.
Harleton (10-2) vs. San Augustine (12-0)When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Last week: Harleton 29, Carlisle 27; San Augustine 84, Normangee 46
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Joaquin and Groveton
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (47 of 84, 744 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTs) … RB Hunter Wallace (275 carries, 2,098 yards, 30 TDs) … FB Cole Ring (101 carries, 810 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (14 catches, 227 yards, 2 TDs) … DE Jaydn Salazar (68 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 3 sacks) … DE Taber Childs (86 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) … DE Brady King (84 tackles, 26.5 TFL, 11 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) … DB Blake Weaver (22 tackles, 5 Ints, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 TDs).
San Augustine: QB Jayden Hicks (77 of 128, 1,694 yards, 25 TDs, 3 INTs; 70 carries, 766 yards, 14 TDs) … RB Kevorian Barnres (101 carries, 1,794 yards, 28 TDs) … RB Tijay Thomas-Davis (79 carries, 948 yards, 15 TDs) … WR JaVarius Miller (23 carries, 546 yards, 9 TDs) … LB Donta Barnes (120 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble) … DT Eulalio Carranza (68 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack) … DL Cory Clifton (54 tackles, 5 sacks).
Did you know: The last time these two teams met was in the first round of the 2014 playoffs where the Wolves came away with the 24-13 victory. If the Wildcats beat the Wolves this time around, there’s a good chance they could meet Joaquin in a rematch of the District 9-2A DI championship. Expect a heavy dose of run from the Wildcats. Their defense will have the tough task of trying to contain a dual-threat quarterback in Jayden Hicks.
Paul Pewitt (11-1) vs. Bells (9-3)Time: Tonight, 6 p.m.
Stadium: Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Last week: Paul Pewitt 55, Harmony 24; Bells 14, Elysian Fields 6
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Daingerfield or Newton next week
Keep an eye on
Paul Pewitt: La-Jathan Allen (177 carries, 1,777 yards, 25 TD; 95 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Cross Holder (115 carries, 880 yards, 14 TD; 16 of 80, 392 yards, 6 TD, 1 interception) … Deiontray Hill (121 carries, 857 yards, 8 TD; 40 tackles) … Kadrien Johnson (78 carries, 770 yards, 12 TD; 73 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Keiuntray Hawkins (79 carries, 736 yards, 7 TD; 88 tackles, 12 sacks, 13 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries) … Tannor Mines (116 tackles, 4 sacks) … Colby Frost (90 tackles) … Dillon Coffey (3 catches, 144 yards, 3 TD)
Bells: Wrangler Priest (207 carries, 1,578 yards, 19 TD; 1 TD pass; 2 TD receptions; 113 tackles, 14 TFL) … Bo Baker (161 carries, 970 yards, 9 TD; 100 tackles) … Kaden Pyle (100 tackles)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt has scored 523 points and allowed 246 this season, while Bells has scored 362 points and allowed 231 … Paul Pewitt’s lone loss this season came on Nov. 1 against Daingerfield (42-38) … Bells opened the season with back-to-back losses and lost three of four to open the year before reeling off eight straight wins … Paul Pewitt has been to the playoffs 12 straight seasons and 24 of the last 25 years
Twitter-sized preview: Neither team makes much of a secret of what they want to do. Paul Pewitt has rushed for 5,097 yards and 68 touchdowns, and Bells has 3,717 yards and 41 rushing TDs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS