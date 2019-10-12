ET FOOTBALL

(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ore City at New Diana

Big Sandy at Union Grove

Friday, Oct. 18

Heath at Longview

Tyler Lee at Mesquite

Lufkin at Tomball

Pine Tree at Nacogdoches

Hallsville at Mount Pleasant

Marshall at Jacksonville

Lindale at Whitehouse

Chapel Hill at Carthage

Kilgore at Henderson

Palestine at Van

Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill

Gilmer at Pleasant Grove

Wills Point at Brownsboro

Rusk at Bullard

Hooks at Hughes Springs

Sabine at West Rusk

White Oak at Mineola

Tatum at Winnsboro

Alba-Golden at Grand Saline

Winona at Arp

Frankston at Troup

Harmony at Quitman

Elysian Fields at Waskom

Daingerfield at Queen City

DeKalb at Paul Pewitt

Carlisle at Alto

Hawkins at Cushing

Beckville at Garrison

Tenaha at Harleton

Maud at Mount Enterprise

Overton at Clarksville

Brook Hill at Grace

T.K. Gorman at All Saints

Leverett’s Chapel at Union Hill

Saturday, Oct. 19

McMurry at ETBU, 2 p.m.

SFA at Abilene Christian, TBA

St. Joseph at Trinidad, 6:30 p.m.

Fairhill at Trinity School, 7 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Tyler Kings

Blinn at Kilgore College, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Long. CHCS, 3 p.m.