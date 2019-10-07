ET FOOTBALL

(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Oct. 11

Longview at Mesquite Horn

West Mesquite at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

College Station at Lufkin

Jacksonville at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Lindale

Mount Pleasant at Marshall

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse

Carthage at Van

Henderson at Palestine

Chapel Hill at Kilgore

Spring Hill at Gilmer

Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg

Brownsboro at Canton

Bullard at Wills Point

Hughes Springs at Atlanta

Mount Vernon at Jefferson

Mineola at Gladewater

Winnsboro at Sabine

West Rusk at White Oak

Arp at Alba-Golden

Grand Saline at Frankston

Winona at Harmony

Troup at Quitman

Queen City at Elysian Fields

Daingerfield at Ore City

Paul Pewitt at New Diana

Waskom at DeKalb

Alto at Big Sandy

Hawkins at Union Grove

Cushing at Carlisle

Harleton at Beckville

Joaquin at Linden-Kildare

James Bowie at Mount Enterprise

Detroit at Overton

Dallas Christian at Brook Hill

McKinney Christian at Grace

T.K. Gorman at FW Calvary

Arlington Newman at All Saints

Union Hill at Trinidad

Long. CHCS at Harvest Christian

Trinity School at W. Christian, 7 p.m.

Tyler ETCA at Green. Christian, 4 p.m.

Smoking for Jesus at Tyler Kings, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 12

ETBU at MH-Baylor, 2 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Johnson County, 1 p.m.