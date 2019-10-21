ET FOOTBALL

(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Oct. 25

Longview at N. Mesquite

Rockwall at Tyler Lee

Magnolia West at Lufkin

Whitehouse at Pine Tree

Jacksonville at Hallsville

Nacogdoches at Marshall

Mount Pleasant at Lindale

Carthage at Palestine

Henderson at Chapel Hill

Van at Kilgore

Pittsburg at Gilmer

Brownsboro at Rusk

Canton at Wills Point

Hughes Springs at Redwater

Jefferson at Atlanta

Gladewater at White Oak

Mineola at Sabine

West Rusk at Tatum

Troup at Alba-Golden

Arp at Harmony

Quitman at Frankston

Grand Saline at Winona

Paul Pewitt at Elysian Fields

Waskom at Daingerfield

New Diana at DeKalb

Queen City at Ore City

Alto at Cushing

Big Sandy at Hawkins

Union Grove at Carlisle

Joaquin at Beckville

Linden-Kildare at Timpson

Garrison at Tenaha

Mount Enterprise at Overton

McKinney Christian at Brook Hill

T.K. Gorman at Katy St. John XXIII

All Saints at Founders Classical

Leverett’s Chapel at Fruitvale

Trinidad at A. Springs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Kilgore College at Tyler, 3 p.m.

Howard Payne at ETBU, 2 p.m.

McNeese at SFA, 3 p.m.

Union Hill at High Island, 2:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at CHANT, 1 p.m.