DISTRICT 9-4A DIVISION I
Sept. 11 results: Athens 48, Fairfield 0; Henderson at Kaufman (canceled), Kilgore 45, Alvarado 0; Lindale 33, Van 28; Mabank 42, Wills Point 0; Palestine 23, Rusk 13; Chapel Hill 51, Terrell 42
Sept. 18 schedule: Wills Point at Athens, Gladewater at Kilgore, Lindale at Gilmer, Mabank at Canton (canceled), Palestine at Waco Connally, Chapel Hill at Center, Henderson (open)
DISTRICT 7-4A DIVISION II
Sept. 11 results: Waxahachie Life 21, Brownsboro 14; Bullard 49, Troup 14; Caddo Mills 57, Canton 47; Mexia 38, Navasota 14; Lindale 33, Van 28
Sept. 18 schedule: Rusk at Bullard, Mabank at Canton (canceled), Salado at Mexia, Pittsburg at Van
DISTRICT 8-4A DIVISION II
Sept. 11 results: Gilmer 73, Atlanta 36; Spring Hill 48, Nevada Community 28; Pittsburg at Tatum (canceled), Liberty-Eylau 49, Jefferson 14; Pleasant Grove 35, Paris 7
Sept. 18 schedule: Lindale at Gilmer, Anna at Spring Hill Pittsburg at Van, Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove vs. Silssbee (at Carthage)
DISTRICT 10-4A DIVISION II
Sept. 11 results: Carthage (Open), Center 41, Gladewater 40; West Orange-Stark at Jasper (canceled); Madisonville 24, Teague 7; Palestine 23, Rusk 13; Coldspring-Oakhurst 50, Shepherd 8
Sept. 18 schedule: Carthage (open), Center at Chapel Hill, Jasper at Hardin-Jefferson, Madisonville at Lorena, Rusk at Bullard, Liberty at Shepherd
DISTRICT 5-3A DIVISION I
Sept. 11 results: Bonham 2, Leonard 0; Commerce 32, Lone Oak 6; Rains 69, Grand Saline 6; Sanger 35, Howe 8; Mineola 36, West Rusk 14; Mount Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 14; Melissa 51, Pottsboro 17; Hughes Springs at Winnsboro (canceled)
Sept. 18 schedule: All teams open
DISTRICT 6-3A DIVISION I
Sept. 11 results: Gilmer 73, Atlanta 26; Center 41, Gladewater 40; Daingerfield 35, Sabine 14; Liberty-Eylau 49, Jefferson 14; New Boston at Hooks (canceled), Pittsburg at Tatum (canceled), White Oak (open)
Sept. 18 schedule: Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau, Gladewater at Kilgore, Sabine at DeKalb, Hooks at Jefferson, Redwater at New Boston, Tatum (open), White Oak at New Diana
DISTRICT 8-3A DIVISION I
Sept. 11 results: Palestine Westwood 50, Eustace 28; Athens 48, Fairfield 0; Little River Academy 45, Groesbeck 0; Kemp 69, Scurry-Rosser 0; Cedar Hill Trinity 56, Malakoff 35; Madisionville 24, Teague 7
Sept. 18 schedule: Scurry-Rosser at Eustace, Fairfield at Robinson, Groesbeck at Palmer, Blooming Grove at Kemp, Malakoff at West Rusk, Teague at Buffalo
DISTRICT 9-3A DIVISION II
Sept. 10 results: Elysian Fields 48, Winona 7
Sept. 11 results: Garrison 36, Arp 0; Harmony 58, New Diana 10; Rains 69, Grand Saline 6; Mineola 36, West Rusk 14; Queen City 65, Quitman 13; Bullard 49, Troup 14
Sept. 17 schedule: Waskom at Arp (n)
Sept. 18 schedule: Harmony at Harleton, Grand Saline (open), West Rusk at Malakoff, Quitman at Hawkins, Troup at Brownsboro (canceled), Alto at Winona
DISTRICT 10-3A DIVISION II
Sept. 11 results: Daingerfield 35, Sabine 14; DeKalb 28, Linden-Kildare 0; New Boston at Hooks (canceled), Honey Grove 36, Paris Chisum 28; Wolfe City 45, Prairiland 14; Mount Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 14; Edgewood 45, Redwater 43
Sept. 18 schedule: Elysian Fields at Daingerfield, Sabine at DeKalb, Hooks at Jefferson, Chisum at Rivercrest, Prairiland at Clarksville, Paul Pewitt at Celina, Redwater at New Boston
DISTRICT 11-3A DIVISION II
Sept. 10 results: Elysian Fields 48, Winona 7; Waskom 41, Carthage JV 6
Sept. 11: Harleton 33, Rivercrest 26; Hughes Springs at Winnsboro (canceled); Harmony 58, New Diana 10; Ore City 41, Big Sandy 14; Queen City 65, Quitman 13
Sept. 17 schedule: Arp at Waskom (n)
Sept. 18 schedule: Elysian Fields at Daingerfield, Harmony at Harleton, Hughes Springs (open), White Oak at New Diana, Joaquin at Ore City, Queen City at Frankston (canceled)
DISTRICT 9-2A DIVISION I
Sept. 11 results: Beckville 75, Maud 14; Ore City 41, Big Sandy 14; Huntington 28, Frankston 15; Union Grove 12, Alba-Golden 8; Hawkins 35, Quinlan Boles 0; DeKalb 28, Linden-Kildare 0; Carlisle 12, Alto 0
Sept. 18 schedule: Beckville at West Sabine, Overton at Big Sandy, Queen City at Frankston (canceled), Union Grove at Maud (canceled), Quitman at Hawkins, Timpson at Carlisle
DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II
Sept. 11 results: Carlisle 12, Alto 0; Centerville 30, Thorndale 14; Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6; Joaquin 41, Groveton 0; Leon 30, Somerville 29; Normangee 48, Chilton 21
Sept. 18 schedule: Alto at Winona, Palestine Westwood at Centerville, Grapeland at Kirbyville, Groveton at Shelbyville, Leon at Bruceville-Eddy, Lovelady at Normangee
DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II
Sept. 11 results: Deweyville 46, Colmesneil 6; Cushing 62, Burkeville 0; Lovelady 28, Iola 12; Timpson 60, Mount Enterprise 0; James Bowie 38, Overton 0; Hemphill 54, West Sabine 24; Tenaha 49, Kountze 0
Sept. 18 schedule: Colmesneil at High Island, Evadale at Cushing, Lovelady at Normangee, Burkeville at Mount Engerprise, Overton at Big Sandy, West Sabine at Beckville, Tenaha at Clifton