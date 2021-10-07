C. Heritage (4-1) vs. Oakwood (3-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Field, Oakwood
Notable
Christian Heritage: Boaz Dyess … Abe Rutherford … Luke Land … Cason Owens … Trey Stone
Oakwood: Zack Nickerson … Bennett Reed … Rhyder Perry
Did you know: The 54 points scored by Christian Heritage this past week is a season low for the Sentinels, who scored 58 in a loss to East Texas Home School to open the season and the defeated King’s 89-0, Leverett’s Chapel 58-12 and Tyler HEAT 65-7 before last week’s win
Last Week: Christian Heritage Classical School 54, Campbell 6; Leverett’s Chapel 38, Oakwood 28
Up next: Garland Christian Academy at Christian Heritage (Oct. 22); Mount Calm at Apple Springs
U. Hill (2-4) vs. L. Chapel (2-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Lions Stadium, Leverett’s Chapel
Notable
Union Hill: Lawton Flinn … Jonas Paris … Daniel Dunn … Jayke Bass
Leverett’s Chapel: Mikey Dennis … Demarion Brown … Dequincy Brown … Jonathan Peery
Did you know: Dequincy Brown rushed for 44 yards and 4 TD and Demarion Brown rushed for 2 TD, returned at kickoff for a TD recovered two onside kicks and had 10 tackles against Trinidad two weeks ago … Dennis rushed for 280 yards and 4 TD last week against Oakwood … Since losing to Christian Heritage (58-12) to open the season, Leverett’s Chapel has outscored Trinidad and Oakwood by a combined 92-28
Last Week: Saint Jo 60, Union Hill 22; Leverett’s Chapel 38, Oakwood 28
Up next: Savoy at Union Hill; Leverett’s Chapel at Savoy (Oct. 22)