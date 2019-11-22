Waco Connally 54 Spring Hill 14
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Waco Connally 7 20 21 6 — 54
Spring Hill 0 0 14 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Connally: Kavian Gaither 13 run, Ralph Morales kick, 7-0 at 2:50
Second Quarter
Connally: Jay’Veon Sunday 3 run, Morales kick, 14-0 at 9:34
Connally: Gaither 9 run, Morales kick, 21-0 at 5:10
Connally: Sunday 3 un, kick failed, 27-0 at 1:02
Third Quarter
Connally: Sunday 11 run, Morales kick, 34-0 at 9:29
Spring Hill: Gage White 21 pass to Tyrese Jones, Ashton Thomas kick,
7-34 at 5:32
Connally: Gaither 34 run, 2-point failed, 40-7 at 5:16
Connally: Gaither 10 pass to Kary Turner, Sunday 2-point run, 48-7 at 4:07
Spring Hill: White 26 pass to Jay Rockwell, Thomas kick, 14-48 at 1:12
Fourth Quarter
Connally: Gerome Powell 15 run, kick failed, 54-14 at 7:54
TEAM STATISTICS
WC SH
First downs 30 13
Rushing 51-527 23-92
Passing 10 146
C-A-I 1-2-0 10-29-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts-Average 1-27 2-47
Penalties-Yards 4-45 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Connally: Sunday 23-246, Gaither 20-211, Powell 6-33, Emiliano Olivares 2-27; Spring Hill: Michael Marrs 7-48, White 7-10, Eric Morrow 2-4, Rockwell 1-1, Davaunte Powers 4-16, Curtis Crowe 1-5
Passing — Connally: Gaither 1-2-0 10; Spring Hill: White 10-29-1 146
Receiving — Connally: Turner 1-10; Spring Hill: Rockwell 5-78, Jones 3-51, Powers 1-9, Marrs 1-8