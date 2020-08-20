Look for the annual preseason high school football magazine, The Zone, in home delivery copies of the Longview News-Journal. This year’s 148-page magazine includes a look back at 100 years of University Interscholastic League high school football in East Texas as well as previews for 22 districts and 154 total teams.
COMING SUNDAY
ET Football: The Zone promo
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Hallsville ISD student's medical emergency, trip to ER prompt call for AC on all buses
- Ore City ISD sends home two second-grade classes after student tests positive for COVID-19
- Longview doctor arrested, charged with child sex abuse after license suspension
- Missing Harleton woman's body recovered after suspected car crash
- 19-year-old leading push to remove Confederate statue says she didn't set out to become face of movement
- Court documents: Longview doctor sexually assaulted 13-year-old boys during counseling
- Confederate monument to remain at Gregg County Courthouse
- Dispute over firing leads to protest outside AAON in Longview
- Mane street: Mobile barber uses trailer to cruise for customers in Longview
- Longview ISD: Foster Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19