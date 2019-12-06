Based on their votes, East Texas fans have narrowed the original list of 78 down to five for the “playoffs” to decide which former football standout is The GOAT (Greatest of All Time).
The final five includes Earl Campbell of John Tyler, Larry Centers of Tatum, Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, Demorrio Williams of Beckville and Todd Fowler of Van.
Fans can now vote on just those five players, and on Christmas Day we’ll unveil your choice for The GOAT.
To cast your vote:
https://www.news-journal.com/contests/goat-playoff/html_7224c92e-0bde-11ea-bd8e-93e588456efd.html#/gallery/