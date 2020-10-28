ET FOOTBALL
Friday
Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy
Longview at Wylie East
Nacogdoches at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Texas High
Marshall at Jacksonville
Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse
New Caney at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Kilgore at Athens
Mabank at Henderson
Palestine at Lindale
Spring Hill at Pittsburg
Gilmer at North Lamar
Madisonville at Carthage
Bullard at Mexia
Canton at Van
Rains at Mineola
Tatum at White Oak
Gladewater at Sabine
New Boston at Jefferson
West Rusk at Grand Saline
Arp at Harmony
Troup at Quitman
Waskom at Elysian Fields
Ore City at New Diana
Hughes Springs at Harleton
Prairiland vs. Paul Pewitt
(at Mount Pleasant)
Daingerfield at Hooks
Commerce at Winnsboro
Carlisle at Union Grove
Frankston at Linden-Kildare
Big Sandy at Beckville
Tenaha at Overton, 7 p.m.
Alto at Groveton, 7 p.m.
Elkhart at Huntington
Union Hill at Fruitvale, 7 p.m.
CHCS at Garland Christian
L. Chapel at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Grace at Dallas Christian
T.K. Gorman at All Saints, 7 p.m.
McKinney Christian at Brook Hill