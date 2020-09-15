Spring HilL (1-2) vs. Anna (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Panther Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Spring Hill: Brennan Ferguson (25 of 40, 389 yards, 4 TD) … Devaunte Powers (46 carries, 205 yards, 1 TD) … Jordan Jones (18 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD) … Eric Morrow (10 catches, 99 yards, 3 TD) … Blake Barlow (20 tackles) … Brody Barnhill (20 tackles, 3 QB pressures) … Donavan Tennison (29 tackles) … Michael Marrs (15 tackles)
Anna: RB Jambres Dunbar … QB Zachareus Gentry … RB Davonte Davis
Quick hits: Both teams hope to keep the momentum going after picking up their initial wins of the season a week ago. Spring Hill strolled past Nevada Community, but Anna needed some late heroics – an intercepted two-point conversion pass and a recovered onside kick late – to preserve a 38-36 win over Van Alstyne … Gentry took over at QB for Anna last week, and in his first game passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns while adding one TD on the ground.
Up next: Bullard at Spring Hill; Kaufman at Anna
White Oak (0-0) vs. New Diana (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Eagle Stadium, Diana
Keep an eye on
White Oak: Rylan Redden … Brian Williams … Jackson Frazier … Colton Cobb … Michael Stevens … Sam Dusek
New Diana: Carson Willeford (67 rushing yards; 12 tackles vs. Harmony last week) … Bryson Mullens (9 tackles last week) … Joseph Bates (8 tackles last week) … Jackson Ward (8 tackles last week) … Dylan Howell (8 tackles last week) … Logan Shiflet (8 tackles last week)
Quick hits: The Eagles struggled offensively a week ago against Harmony, managing just 123 yards – all on the ground … White Oak finally gets to suit up for the 2020 season after having its first three games called off due to COVID-19 … The Roughnecks are looking to bounce back after an 0-10 season in 2019
Up next: Atlanta at White Oak; Hughes Springs at New Diana
Sabine (2-1) vs. DeKalb (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bear Stadium, DeKalb
Keep an eye on
Sabine: Jace Burns (21 of 56, 279 yards, 3 TD; 60 carries, 251 yards, 3 TD) … Daylon Branham (40 carries, 193 yards, 2 TD; 29 tackles, fumble recovery) .. Caden Richardson (21 tackles) … Cayden Fortson (18 tackles) … Carter Patterson (36 tackles, 6 TFL) … Ty Francisco (35 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 fumble recovery) … Asher Foster (25 tackles, 2 sacks)
DeKalb: Jamar Vaughn … Winkie Williams … Arie Love … Ty Olson … Chris Betts
Quick hits: Sabine looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season, and only third in the last 15 games dating back to last year … DeKalb, an 0-10 team a year ago, looks to keep the momentum going
Up next: New Boston at Sabine; Daingerfield at DeKalb
Hooks (0-2) vs. Jefferson (1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Keep an eye on
Hooks: Benji Johnson … Dawson Adams … Tommy Rigsby … David Johnson
Jefferson: Josh Thomas (38 of 75, 517 yards, 4 TD; 25 carries, 112 yards) … Malik Brasher (43 carries, 212 yards) … Chris Shepard (18 catches, 250 yards, 3 TD) … Zion Hopes (26 tackles) … Dameon Warren (29 tackles)
Quick hits: Jefferson opened with a win, but the Bulldogs have dropped two in a row and look to get back on track against a Hooks team still searching for the win column
Up next: Jefferson (open); Redwater at Hooks
Elysian Fields (2-0) vs. Daingerfield (2-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Mickey Mayne-Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: Ryan Wilkerson (20 of 30, 265 yards, 2 TD; 14 carries, 116 yards, 3 TD) … Trell Devers (33 carries, 242 yards, 2 TD) … Jackson Illingworth (10 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD; 2 rushing TD; 31 tackles) … Mathew Morgan (3 sacks)
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (48 of 62, 538 yards, 3 TD; 27 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD) … Dee Lewis (23 carries, 153 yards, 3 TD; 23 tackles, 3 TFL, interception) … Martez Allen (14 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD) … Jayden Wallace (28 tackles) … J.T. Hayes (26 tackles) … Jakevian Rodgers (2 interceptions)
Quick hits: This one features two of the top two-way athletes in East Texas in Daingerfield’s Lewis and Elysian Fields’ Illingworth
Up next: Queen City at Elysian Fields; Daingerfield at DeKalb
Harmony (2-1) vs. Harleton (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Harleton
Keep an eye on
Harmony: Caleb McNeil (29 of 42, 327 yards, 5 TD) … Michael Everett (37 carries, 232 yards, 6 TD; 11 catches, 143 yards, 3 TD) … Boston Seahorn (32 tackles) … Kyle Henry (21 tackles) … Aron Bell (31 tackles)
Harleton: Grayson Handlin (9 of 19, 170 yards) … Taber Childs (30 carries, 249 yards, 4 TD) … Cole Ring (29 carries, 246 yards, 2 TD) … Justin Davidson (16 carries, 92 yards, 2 TD)
Quick hits: Childs has picked up right where he left off a year ago after earning All East Texas Newcomer of the Year honors on defense. In two games, he has 18 tackles and 5.5 sacks … Everett, who had 12 total touchdowns a year ago, is also proving 2019 was no fluke
Up next: Grand Saline at Harmony; Harleton (open)
Paul Pewitt (1-1) vs. Celina (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bobcat Stadium, Celina
Keep an eye on
Paul Pewitt: Kadrian Johnson (14 carries, 156 yards, 3 TD) … Deiontray Hill (48 carries, 264 yards; 3 catches, 60 yards) … Tanor Mines (11 tackles)
Celina: Isaiah Martinez … D.J. Dellano … Brady Cunningham
Quick hits: Two of the state’s top programs are off to slow starts this season, but both have plenty of firepower to turn things around quickly
Up next: Paul Pewitt (open); Celina vs. Bellaire Episcopal, TBA
Beckville (1-2) vs. West Sabine (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Tiger Stadium, Pineland
Beckville: Ryan Harris (13 of 27, 217 yards; 36 carries, 236 yards, 4 TD) … J’Koby Williams (31 carries, 337 yards, 4 TD; 7 catches, 107 yards, TD) … Milo Morrison (33 carries, 258 yards, 2 TD) …
West Sabine: Julius Mason, Colton Anderson … Zach Retherford
Quick hits: Williams, a freshman, announced his presence with authority last week by rushing for more than 200 yards and four TD in a win over Maud
Up next: Carlisle at Beckville; West Sabine at Cushing
Timpson (3-0) vs. Carlisle (2-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Keep an eye on
Timpson: Braden Courtney … Trey Davis … Xander Stephens … Briar Sample
Carlisle: Matt Rigdon (14 of 25, 252 yards, 4 TD; 27 carries, 164 yards, 4 TD) … Carlos DeLeon (18 of 36, 166 yards; 39 carries, 192 yards; 7 catches, 151 yards, 3 TD) … Jamion Turner (15 carries, 164 yards, 1 TD; 8 catches, 83 yards)
Quick hits: Timpson won just five games a year ago, but the Bears are on a roll starting the 2020 season … Carlisle gave up 40 points in a season-opening loss, but the Indians have allowed just 14 total points the past two weeks, including a shutout last week against Alto
Up next: James Bowie at Timpson; Carlisle at Beckville
Joaquin (2-0) vs. Ore City (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Keep an eye on
Joaquin: Blake Cummings … Maddox Hutchins … Brandon Soto
Ore City: Allen Nigreville (11 carries, 100 yards, 3 TD; 21 tackles) … Ryan Shastid (20 carries, 174 yards, 2 TD; 15 tackles) … Harlon Hall (16 carries, 100 yards) … Brett Byrd (22 carries, 99 yards, 2 TD; 18 tackles, 6 QB pressures) … Jasper Holt (14 tackles, 5 TFL)
Quick hits: Ore City has already matched last year’s win total (2-8) under second-year head coach Ron Burhman, and the Rebels look to keep things heading in an upward direction against a solid Joaquin squad
Up next: Clarksville at Joaquin; Waskom at Ore City
Chapel Hill (3-0) at Center (2-1)When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (40 of 63, 734 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT; 44 carries, 521 yards, 6 TD) … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (20 catches, 347 yards, 2 TD) … ATH Solomon Macfoy (8 catches, 150 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT) … LB Max Richardson (33 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Brack Dyer (36 tackles, 5 TFL) … OL Trey Hudson … OL Keviyan Huddleston … LB JaTavion Watson (39 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks) … DB Jordan Ford (30 tackles, 2 INT)
Center: QB Jake Hanson (37 of 73, 501 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT) … RB KeAmodre Horace (48 carries, 729 yards, 13 TD) … WR Makel Johnson (15 carries, 236 yards, 4 TD) … Jake Liker (34 tackles, 5 TFL) … Colton Crawford (31 tackles, 4 TFL) ... Chase Adkinson (27 tackles, 5 TFL)
Quick hits: Chapel Hill has already eclipsed last year’s win total … Horace is a three-star recruit with offers from Fresno State, North Texas, Texas Southern, Texas State and UTSA. He ran for 383 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries in last week’s win over Gladewater … Cameron Ford threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns last week … Chapel Hill is averaging 51.3 points per game, and Center is averaging 50.3 points per game.
Up next: Chapel Hill at Athens; Van at Center
Lindale (2-1) at Gilmer (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (73 carries, 345 yards, 4 TDs) … DB Airik Williams … QB Sam Peterson (40 of 78, 525 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT) … WR Jacob Seekford (10 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD) … DL/WR Jaymond Jackson … Jaret Allen ... K Landon Love … DB D.J. Walton
Gilmer: WR Mason Hurt (9 catches, 205 yards) … QB Brandon Tennison (45 of 66, 936 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT; 36 carries, 196 yards, 3 TD) … WR Marshae Spraglin (9 catches, 211 yards, 3 TD) … WR Dylan Fluellen (3 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD) … WR Rohan Fluellen (11 catches, 104 yards, 2 TD) … Luke Watson (22 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks) … LB Jett Jones (27 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks)
Quick hits: Williams intercepted three passes in the second quarter last week against Van … Gilmer has scored 55, 22 and 73 points in its three games … Tennison threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns against Atlanta … The namesake of the stadium, Jeff Traylor, led UTSA to an overtime win over Texas State on Saturday in his collegiate head coaching debut.
Up next: Mabank at Lindale; Carthage at Gilmer
Pittsburg (0-2) at Van (1-2)When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Keep an eye on
Pittsburg: QB Jaxson Ramsey (19 of 51, 143 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT) … RB KJ Williams (32 carries, 149 yards) … WR Rickey Duffey (10 catches, 100 yards, 2 TD) … LB Ty Price (15 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack)
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (16 catches, 226 yards, 2 TD; 20 carries, 158 yards, 2 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (44 of 72, 547 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT) … DB Manny Moore … RB Zion Dunn … WR Luka Koshev
Quick hits: Pittsburg was off last week after dropping games to Jefferson and Mount Vernon … Van has lost two straight following a 33-7 win over Palestine … Thomas has had a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in two games this season.
Up next: Pittsburg at Trinity Christian Addison; Van at Center
Rusk (2-1) at Bullard (2-1)When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (34 of 73, 440 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT; 30 carries, 126 yards, 3 TD) … RB Alex Jones (24 carries, 118 yards, 2 TD) … WR Joseph McGowan (15 catches, 157 yards, 3 TD) … LB Caleb Ferrara (45 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FF) … DL Monterrian Hollins (16 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks) … LB Nathaniel Yancey (19 tackles, 4 TFL) … DL Bradley Parker (25 tackles, 2 TFL) … DB Aiden McCown (1 INT) … LB Landon Gates (37 tackles, 3 FF)
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … QB Cooper Callaway … RB Landon Wheeler … LB John Engle …OL Peyton Ellis … LB Luke Williams
Quick hits: Bullard scored 49 points last week after combining for 24 points in the first two games … Rusk is coming off of its first loss — 23-13 setback to Palestine.
Up next: Brownsboro at Rusk; Bullard at Spring Hill
Palestine (2-1) at Waco Connally (1-2)When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Mac-Peoples Stadium; Lacy-Lakeview
Keep an eye on
Palestine: RB Jakayron Conley (55 carries, 305 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Dymyzean Martin … DL Elvin Calhoun … RB Shedrick Dudley … DB D’maurius Session … LB McCloud Thomas
Waco Connally: WR Tre Wisner … QB Tyler Webb … WR JJ Joiner … RB Ashton Brooks-Williams
Quick hits: Palestine bounced back from a 33-7 loss to Van with wins of 28-7 over Livingston and 23-13 over Rusk … After scoring 46 points in the opener, Connally has scored 10 and 7 points the past two weeks in losses to Waco La Vega and Springtown.
Up next: Kilgore at Palestine; Waco Robinson at Waco Connally
Malakoff (1-2) at West Rusk (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace ... WR Nathan Jones ... DL Zamir Ruiz … DB Hayden Thomas … WR Jalen Mosley … WR Riggin Smith … RB Duce Hart
West Rusk: QB Andon Mata … RB Jimmie Harper … WR James Greenlach … WR Omarion Anthony … LB Jeremiah Edwards … DL Torami Dixon
Quick hits: West Rusk is being held to 10.5 points per game … Peace was 18 of 28 for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.
Up next: Eustace at Malakoff; West Rusk at Troup
Chisum (1-2) vs. Frankston (1-2)When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, Frankston
Records: Paris Chisum 1-2, Frankston 1-2
Keep an eye on
Paris Chisum: QB Levi Weems (6-2, 180, 4.8) ... OL/DL Jordan Leverett (6-3, 200, 5.0) ... OL/LB Kip Floyd (6-0, 225, 5.0) ... OL/LB Brodie Erwin (5-10, 200, 5.1) ... RB/LB Chris Worthy (6-0, 195, 4.6) ... RB/LB Zaquavious Price (5-8, 170, 4.6) ... RB/LB Ashton Fleming (6-0, 175, 4.7) ... WR/DB Rylin Boutwell (6-3, 200, 4.9) ... TE/DE Brayden Brown (6-2, 220, 4.9)
Frankston: QB/DB Brink Bizzell (5-10, 175, 4.5) ... WR/DB Clayton Carnes (6-0, 165, 4.4) ... WR/LB Ethan Roark (6-4, 215, 4.8) ... WR/DB J.J. Beckfield (5-10, 175, 4.7) ... WR/DB Jesse Newman (5-9, 165, 4.6) ... OL/DL Juan Perez (6-0, 225, 5.1) ... OL/DL Nick Haney (5-10, 240, 5.4) ... OL/DL Cody Dickerson (5-9, 225, 4.9) ... RB/DL K.J. Hawkins (5-10, 215, 4.8) ... WR/DB John Mark King ... WR/LB Bryce Wheeler ... WR/LB Gage Gosse.
Quick hits: The Frankston Indians will be celebrating homecoming Friday night but not against Queen City. The Indians were originally scheduled to face the Bulldogs, but Frankston Coach Paul Gould said Queen City had multiple COVID-19 cases in the program so they canceled. Gould scrambled and booked Chisum for the game. ... The Mustangs opened with a 53-16 win over Union Grove, but have since dropped close contests to Wolfe City (13-7) and Honey Grove. ... Paris Chisum is ranked No. 79 in Class 3A Division II ... Frankston is ranked No. 58 in Class 2A Division I
Up next: Pattonville Prairiland at Paris Chisum, Sept. 25 (District 10-3A Division II opener); Frankston at Big Sandy, Sept. 25 (District 9-2A Division I opener)
Quitman (0-3) vs. Hawkins (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Lowrence Field, Hawkins
Keep an eye on
Quitman: QB Trey Berry (6-0, 165, 4.5) ... WR/DB Dylan Coe (6-2, 160, 4.7) ... WR/DB Riley Flanagan (6-4, 170, 4.5) ... OL/DL Hunter Gilbreath (6-1, 225, 5.0) ... OL/DL Luke Pruden (6-2, 195, 4.9) ... RB Eliseo Turcios (5-8, 165, 4.8) ... WR/DB Ty Holland (5-9, 150, 4.7) ... OL/DL Hunter Batcheldge (6-1, 230, 5.1)
Hawkins: QB Zach Conde (6-0, 205, 4.7) ... RB Kayden Upchurch (5-8, 175, 4.6) ... OL Buddy Holmes (6-1, 245, 5.1) ... LB Braden Adams (5-9, 215, 4.7) ... LB Randall Miller (5-9, 160, 4.6) ... LB Jeramy Torres (6-1, 185, 4.7) ... DL/TE John Hester (6-5, 255, 5.1) ... RB/LB Paeton Smith ... RB/DB Braden Northcutt ... OL Zach Austin ... DL Chris Horn.
Quick hits: In Week 2, the Bulldogs led Scurry-Rosser before falling 28-21. ... Next week, Quitman begins district action and the Bulldogs will seek their first league title since winning three straight from 2003-2005 … Last week, Upchurch carried 18 times for 201 yards and a touchdown against Boles.
Up next: Arp at Quitman, Sept. 25 (District 9-3A Division II opener); Hawkins at Linden-Kildare, Sept. 25 (District 9-2A Division I opener).
Alto (0-3) vs. Winona (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Winona
Keep an eye on
Alto: WR/FS Jay Pope (6-1, 175, 4.6) ... TE/LB Jackson Howell (6-1, 195, 4.9) ... FB/LB Isaack Weatherford (6-0, 180, 4.9) ... FB/DL Jer’Derious Bolton (5-6, 215, 4.8) ... QB Will Dixon (6-2, 165, 4.8) ... OL/DE Landry Smith (6-3, 225, 5.2) ... OL/DL Jesus Tellez (5-10, 185, 4.9) ... Clayton Gresham (6-0, 210, 5.2)
Winona: RB Quinn Johnson (5-5, 165, 4.6) ... WR/DB Nick Garrett (6-4, 185, 4.5) ... LB Peyton Snow (5-4, 160, 4.6) ... WR/DB Ashton Smith (6-0, 170, 4.6) ... RB/LB Jermichael Akins (5-8, 195, 4.7) ... WR/DB Arimon Ford (5-6, 150, 4.5) ... QB Zach Halbert (5-10, 155, 4.5) ... OL/DL Manny Garcia (5-9, 215, 5.2).
Quick hits: The Yellowjackets have one of the youngest teams in the state. ... Last week against Carlisle, Alto quarterback Will Dixon hit on 6 of 11 passing attempts for 83 yards … Winona lost a couple of close ones to begin the season (2-0 to Lone Oak and 19-14 to Frankston). ... Ford had five catches for 85 yards and a TD against Elysian Fields
Up next: Alto at San Augustine, Sept. 25; Winona at Grand Saline, Sept. 25 (District 9-3A Division II opener)
Elkhart (0-3) vs. Corrigan-Camden (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bulldog Stadium, Corrigan
Keep an eye on
Elkhart: RB/LB/DB Camden Sellers (5-10, 185, 4.7) ... RB/DB R.J. Moore (6-1, 175, 4.7) ... FS/WR Richard Carrillo (5-9, 150, 4.8) ... WR/DB Messiah Birdow
Corrigan-Camden: QB Christian Hood (5-8, 160, 4.8) ... LB Matthew Moody (5-8, 200, 4.8) ... OL Zack Purvis (5-9, 245) ... K Nelson Flores (5-10, 175, 4.8) ... DB Davieon White (5-10, 175, 4.8) ... RB Javarion Williams (5-7, 145, 4.5)
Quick hits: Elkhart’s Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers roster for the fourth straight year. After earning all-state and All-East Texas as an Elk, Wilson was a standout at the University of North Texas. ... Elkhart began playing football in 1928 and have been in the playoffs 15 times with 13 district titles
Up next: Palestine Westwood at Elkhart, Sept. 25 (District 9-3A Division I opener); Corrigan-Camden at Hemphill, Sept. 25 (District 12-3A Division II opener)
Tyler King’s (2-0) vs. Union Hill (2-0)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
King’s Academy: QB Winn Fox (5-10, 160, Sr.) ... RB Aidan Reynolds (5-10, 145, Sr.) ... RB Gage Wells (6-2, 195, Sr.) ... WR Joseph Carpenter (5-9, 150, Sr.) ... DE Joey Springer (5-10, 180, Sr.) ... Preston Abel (5-10, 175, Sr.) ... Chance Robertson (5-11, 145, So.)
Union Hill: FB/LB Cristian Aguillon (5-9, 165, 4.8) ... RB/LB Ryan Brown (6-0, 190, 4.7) ... RB/LB Clay Joyner (5-7, 160, 4.7) ... WR/DL Lawton Flinn (6-0, 175, 4.8) ... TE/DL Randy Griffith (5-11, 190, 4.9) ... RB/DB Zak Hatcher (5-11, 175, 4.7) ... RB/LB Jayke Bass (5-9, 160, 4.7).
Quick hits: The Royals defeated Tyler Willowbend 68-19 in the first game of the season. ... KA’s QB Winn Fox has hit on 19 of 29 passing attempts for 295 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception. ... Running back Preston Abel is averaging 22.0 yards per attempt — seven carries for 154 yards and four TDs … Last week, Zak Hatcher rushed for three touchdowns, Tre Venters added one rushing TD and one passing score for the Union Hill Bulldogs
Up next: King’s Academy at Oakwood, Sept. 25; Union Hill vs. Medina at Evant, Sept. 26
