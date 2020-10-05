ET FOOTBALL

Thursday, Oct. 8

CHCS at Union Hill JV, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Tyler Legacy at Longview, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.

Marshall at McKinney North

Hallsville at S. Springs

Corsicana at Whitehouse

Forney at Texas High

Lufkin at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.

Mabank at Kilgore

Henderson at Lindale

Chapel Hill at Palestine

Spring Hill at Gilmer

Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg

Center at Carthage

Canton at Bullard

Brownsboro at Mexia

Mineola at Mount Vernon

Atlanta at Gladewater

New Boston at Tatum

Jefferson at Sabine

Arp at West Rusk

Harmony at Quitman

Winona at Troup

Queen City at Ore City

Prairiland at Daingerfield

Malakoff at Groesbeck

Hughes Springs at Waskom

Paul Pewitt at Chisum

Harleton at New Diana

Winnsboro at Bonham

Union Grove at Beckville

Carlisle at Frankston

Hawkins at Big Sandy

Mt. Enterprise at Overton, 7 p.m.

Alto at Centerville, 7 p.m.

West Sabine at Tenaha

Diboll at Elkhart

Grace at Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.

Dallas Shelton at T.K. Gorman

Grace Prep at All Saints, 7 p.m.

Coram Deo at Brook Hill

U. Hill at FW Classical

Saturday, Oct. 10

Nederland at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

 