ET FOOTBALL
Tonight
L. HEAT at CHCS
Friday
West Mesquite at Longview
Tyler at McKinney North
Pine Tree at Marshall
Jacksonville at Hallsville
Texas High at Mt. Pleasant
Whitehouse at Nacogdoches
Lufkin at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Kilgore
Athens at Palestine
Pittsburg at North Lamar
Liberty-Eylau at Gilmer
Van at Bullard
Brownsboro at Canton
Mineola at Howe
Rusk at Carthage
White Oak at Gladewater
Jefferson at Tatum
Atlanta at New Boston
Harmony at West Rusk
Winona at Arp
Grand Saline at Troup
Malakoff at Fairfield
Harleton at Waskom
Paul Pewitt at Daingerfield
Queen City at Hughes Springs
Winnsboro at Mount Vernon
Linden-Kildare at Big Sandy
Union Grove at Frankston
Hawkins at Carlisle
Alto at Normangee, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Elkhart
Campbell at Union Hill, 7 p.m.
Fruitvale at L. Chapel, 7 p.m.
Grace at Irving Christian
Dallas Covenant at T.K. Gorman
All Saints at Arlington Pantego, 7 p.m.
Brook Hill at Bishop Dunne
Saturday
Cushing at Tenaha