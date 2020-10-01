Time: 7:30 tonight
Stadium: Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Records: Tyler High 0-1; Tyler Legacy 1-0
Coaches
Tyler High: Ricklan Holmes (9th season, 69-32)
Tyler Legacy: Joe Willis (1st season, 1-0; 100-42 overall)
Up next: Tyler at Nacogdoches; Legacy at Longview
WHEN TYLER HIGH HAS THE BALL
Tyler: QB Ken’Yontae Pinkard (17-30-0, 236 yards passing, 2 TDs, 0 INT; 13-50 rushing, TD) … RB Kameron Medlock (13-75 yards rushing) … C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Sergio Munoz ... RG Cornelius Hartsfield ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ka’Darius Tave ... A-Rec Makavion Potts (9-156 yards, TD) ... X-Rec Tyreke Jones ... Y-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (3-30) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (1-40, TD) ... K Kendell Howard (3 for 3 PATs)
Legacy: DL Garfield Lawrence (9 QB pressures) … DL Chris Harris … DB Jakelyn Morgan … DB Aaron Sears (11 tackles)… DB Cayden Starks (8 tackles, 1 INT) … LB Jack Janis (8 tackles) … LB Josh Olivares … DB Ja’Kambrin Turner (7 tackles) … DB La’Brendo Flowers … DB KJ Humber
WHEN LEGACY HAS THE BALL
Tyler: BE Ka’Darius Tave (4 tackles) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (5 tackles) ... RE Preston Johnson (3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) ... Lion Alijah Johnson (3 tackles) ... MLB Qudarium Miller (2 tackles) ... SLB Joshua Hudson (5 tackles) ... WLB Tory Howland (1 tackle) ... CB Zachaun Williams (2 tackles, 2 pass defended) ... SS Xavier Tatum (6 tackles, 1 PD) ... FS Travion Ates (11 tackles, 2 TFL) ... CB Keelan Erwin (6 tackles, 1) ... P Baylor Gonzalez (4-38.5)
Legacy: QB Trent Adams (8-12-0, 106 yards passing, 2 TD) … RB Jamarion Miller (16-347 rushing, 4 TD) … RB Bryson Donnell (8-121 rushing, 1 TD) … OL Dion Daniels … OL Keyshawn Reggie … WR Nick Bennett (2-48 receiving, 1 TD) ... FB George Bergfeld … WR Eli Grogan … WR Ladarius Newsom … WR Ladavion Butler … OL Kade Fry … OL Kah’lil Montague … OL Kendrick Tutt
Quick hitsBoth teams debuted new names last week. Now, Tyler High and Tyler Legacy — previously John Tyler and Robert E. Lee — will meet for the 65th time.
Legacy opened the season with a dominant rushing performance. Miller averaged 21.7 yards per carry, and Donnell averaged 15.1 yards per carry as the Red Raiders had 502 yards on the ground.
Tyler had 129 yards rushing in its opening loss to Texas High, and Pinkard threw for 236 yards. Pinkard accounted for all three touchdowns for the Lions — two passing and one rushing.
The Lions allowed 371 yards — 263 rushing and 108 passing — against Texas High. Legacy gave up 533 yards against Lufkin — 304 rushing and 229 passing.
The Red Raiders will need to duplicate their offensive performance from Week 1, while limiting yardage on defense.
Miller has been a standout against Tyler. As a freshman, he had 152 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. As a sophomore, he had 80 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and five catches for 60 yards.
Tyler will need to try to gain the upper hand against an experienced offensive line on the other side and try to limit the Red Raiders’ big plays. Legacy will look to force turnovers to create more opportunities for its explosive offense.
Did you know? According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, Legacy is favored by 27 points … Legacy is No. 33 in the latest Texas Football computer rankings … Tyler High leads the series 33-30-1. The Red Raiders won 34-7 in last year’s meeting … Tyler ISD home games will be broadcast on KTPN (Suddenlink channel 9), as well as on channels 51.2 and 36.9 on over-the-air TV with antenna) and streamed online at KETK.com … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates, Kevin Simon and Manny Almanza on the call.