GIRLS DISTRICT 15-5A
GOLF TOURNAMENT
at Tempest Golf Club
(Two rounds)
Longview (736): Lauren Fisher 142 (first medalist), Neha Nirmal 200, Catherine Da Moude 199, Isabella Nolte 205, Lexie Cannon 201
Sulphur Springs (757): McKenna Meskimen 182, MyKylie Meador 193, Brylee Brock 200, Kenzie Posey 185, Alyson Thomas 197
Mount Pleasant (799): Grelyn Goolsby 165 (third medalist), Reese Ball 207, Sophie Greco 190, Carolina Currey 237
Hallsville (801): Kinley Pessel 153 (second medalist), Maelee Player 213, Nadia Lilly 219, Journey Keener 216
Longview 2 (916): Lainey McFarland 206, Divya Nirmal 236, McClore Dodson 244, Zoe Hightower 230, Kennedy Hatcher 259
Medalists: Emily Smith, Pine Tree 182; Blaire Gillentine, Pine Tree 216; Hunter Leach, Texas High 257; Autumn Allen, Sulphur Springs 203; Alli Crump, Sulphur Springs 274
DISTRICT 15-3A
GOLF TOURNAMENT
at Wood Hollow, Longview
(one round)
GIRLS
Sabine (522): Landry Hardee 121 (third medalist), Dakota Wick 135, Kadence Kennedy 132, Ally Gresham 134
Hughes Springs (526): Michele Watson 121 (third medalist), Angie Huffman 152, Dana Holden 131, Paola DeLaCruz 122
New Diana (553): Channing Miller 126, Charlie Muller 137, Kaylee Beavers 141, Ava Robison 149
Medalits: Emma Hill, White Oak 98 (regional qualifier); Emma Nix, White Oak 115 (regional qualifier), Carlee Smale, White Oak 145
BOYS
Sabine (375): Cayden Phillips 81 (second medalist), Mason Bradshaw 90, Caleb Cox 97, Hunter Stuckey 107, Clinton Perry 113
New Diana (394): Dawson Windschitl 86 (third medalist), Payton Vickers 80 (first medalist), Sawyer Burris 116, Trae Stencel 112
Ore City (398): Ayden Dollison 105, Colby Plasterer 121, Camden Jones 95 (regional qualifier), Dalton Smauley 03 (regional qualifier), Easton Pena 95
Daingerfield (491): Thomas Lester 103, Zeke Crane 124, Caleb Sears 136, Ethan Reeder 128
Hughes Springs (509): Trent Green 123, Garrett Lowery 119, Chris Waller 137, Jake Pearson 130, JaMarcus Vatin 151
Medalists: Landon Davis, Sabine 126; Caleb Scott, White Oak 120, Wyatt Applegate, White Oak 119, Lucas Frazier, White Oak 122