Union Hill’s Saige Hendrix was one shot better than Longview’s Marshall Daughnburgh to win the 16 & Up boys division at Monday’s stop on the Ark-La-texas Golf Tour at Oak Forest Country Club.
Hendrix carded an 82 and finished one stroke ahead of Daughnburgh’s 83.
Longview’s Cason Owens cruised to victory in the boys 14-15 division with an 86. Longview’s Adein Fite was a distant second with a 97.
In the boys 12-13 bracket, Longview’s Joel Hale and Union Grove’s Kayden Day each tallied 95s. Hale was awarded first place and Day took runner-up.
Longview’s Jaxon Hicks’ 38 was five clear of Gladewater’s Stephen Harris’ 43 to prevail in the boys 10-11 grouping.
It was a heated battle in the girls 14-15 division as Longview’s Faith Cainin edged Longview’s Lauren Fisher. Cainin carded an 86 and was one in front of Fisher’s 87.
Longview’s Mia Jones registered a 104 and eked past Hallsville’s Blair Gillentine’s 105 to win the girls 12-13 division. Longview’s Ella Nolte played unopposed in the girls 16 & Up and scored a 101.
Action resumes Monday when the tour is at Texarkana’s Northridge Country Club.