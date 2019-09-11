LETU Sports Information
SEGUIN — LeTourneau University men’s golf team finished fifth at the John Bohmann Memorial Invitational, hosted by Texas Lutheran University, on Tuesday.
The YellowJackets shot 298 in Tuesday’s final round at the par-71 Starcke Park Municipal Course to finish with a three-round total of 877. McMurry won the tournament with an 853 total after shooting 283 in the third round. Dallas was second with a 54-hole total of 865. Trinity finished third in the 10-team, 55-player field.
LETU’s Reed Fisher carded a second straight round at even par to finish fifth at 2-over 215. Trinity’s Daniel Nunez won the tournament with a 3-under 210 after shooting 69 Tuesday. McMurry’s Lane Roye was second, a stroke behind Nunez. McMurry’s Brendan Lowrance and Dallas’ Erik Hamm tied for third at 1-over 214.
LeTourneau’s Cory Gillespie shot 77 in the final round to tie for eighth at 217. Dalton Northcut tied for 17th at 220 after carding a 75 in the final round.
Landon Oney shot 75 Tuesday to finish at 229. James DeMarque shot 77 for a 230 three-round total.
LeTourneau will compete at the Rhodes College Invitational in Tunica, Miss., Sept. 23-24.