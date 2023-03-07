The Union Grove Lions finished with a 355 as a team to win the Edgewood Invitational on Monday at Van Zandt Country Club. Kayden Day was third overall with an 85. Jax Daniels finished fifth with an 87. Payton Laake tied for 10th with a 90, and Colton Cowan was 14th with a 93. Cooper Vestal finished with a 117 for the Lions. (Courtesy photo)