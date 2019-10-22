LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University women’s soccer goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks was named the American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Wilbanks, a sophomore from Frisco, made a season-high 12 saves in a double overtime scoreless draw at the University of Texas at Dallas on Saturday.
In 110 minutes between the posts, she was peppered with 38 shots, but stood her ground by not surrendering a goal.
She became the first goalkeeper not to lose at UT Dallas this season. The Comets were 8-0 at home entering the game.
It was Wilbanks’ second solo shutout of the season, and she’s combined on another. It was the longest outing of her career in putting up a shutout.
Wilbanks improved to 4-2-1 this season. She’s made 21 saves in her last two appearances — both starts. Her goals against average shrank to 0.83, while her saves total jumped to 40. She now owns an .870 saves percentage.
LeTourneau will host Howard Payne 5 p.m. Thursday and Sul Ross State 1 p.m. Saturday in the final regular home matches of the season.
The YellowJackets occupy fifth place in the ASC. The top eight teams advance to the ASC Tournament, and the top four seeds will host a quarterfinal match.