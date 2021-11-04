ALL SAINTS (1-7, 0-6) VS. DALLAS SHELTON (3-5, 3-3)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Mewbourne Stadium, Tyler

Notable

Dallas Shelton: QB Jason Walker ... WR Keaton Cheves ... CB Jahan Rami ...

All Saints: LB/RB Cameron Reid ... LB/RB Cayden Mitcham … QB/FS Will Morgan … OL/DL Dustyn Rose ... P Ethan Fanous ... WR Mill Walters ...

Did you know: This is a TAPPS District 2 Division III game. ... Last week against Bishop Gorman, Morgan tossed TD passes to Garrett Huffman and Fanous. ... All Saints finished with 142 yards. Morgan threw for 80 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 34 yards.

Last Week: Dallas Covenant 38, Dallas Shelton 6; Bishop Gorman 31, All Saints 14

BISHOP GORMAN (1-7, 1-5) VS. WACO REICHER (1-7, 1-5)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, J.J. Kearns Stadium, Waco

Notable

Bishop Gorman: RB Andre Williams ... QB/DB Ryan Richbourg ... RB Alex Barriga ... WR Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... LB Foster Morales ...

Waco Reicher: WR Reggie Miller ... CB Jace Darling ... S Freddy Duron ... T Royce Bayles

Did you know: This is a TAPPS District 2 Division III game … Williams leads the Crusaders in rushing with 829 yards and five touchdowns on 108 carries. He is followed by Richbourg (98-472, 3 TDs) and Barriga (36-131). ... Richbourg leads in passing (26 of 79, 259 yards) with Paniagua tops in receiving (13-101). ... On defense, Hayes leads in tackles with 64, along with 21 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and 12 sacks … The Cougars have won nine state championships — 1958, 1963, 1964, 1974, 1975, 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Last Week: Bishop Gorman 31, All Saints 14; Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Waco Reicher 8

BROOK HILL (7-2, 3-0) VS. DALLAS CHRISTIAN (7-1, 3-0)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wheeler Field, Mesquite

Notable

Brook Hill: LB Felipe Tristan ... QB Jack Jordan ... RB Nick LaRocca ... WR Jay’lon Warren ... RB Noah Langemeier

Dallas Christian: QB Luke Carney .... RB Jalil Brown ... WR Max Mcada ... SS Gabriel Grubbs

Did you know: This will be for the TAPPS Division II District 2 championship. ... The Brook Hill O-Line includes JT Hebert, Aidan Mason, John Englehardt, Alessandro Cairati and Jack Crawley

Last Week: Brook Hill 44, Grace Community 7; Dallas Christian, open

BISHOP DUNNE (4-4, 0-3) VS. GRACE COMMUNITY (1-8, 0-3)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler

Notable

Bishop Dunne: QB Trey Thomas ... RB Jeremiah Horn ... WR Jesse Vargas .... SS Kyle Molett

Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ... QB Will Bozeman ... MLB Kaleb Farnham ... DT Eli Martin ... LB Peyton Lyon

Did you know: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 game. ... If Grace defeats the Falcons the Cougars will be in the postseason. ... It will be Senior Night for the Cougars

Last Week: McKinney Christian 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 21; Brook Hill 44, Grace Community 7

EAGLE CHRISTIAN (1-8, 0-2) VS. CHRISTIAN HERITAGE (7-1, 2-0)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Republic Field, Longview

Notable

CHCS: Trey Stone … Cason Owens … Luke Land … Ethan Moczygemba … Boaz Dyess … Ryan Horne … Thomas Peeler … Abe Rutherford … Titus Rutherford

Did you know: Christian Heritage has already wrapped up the district title … CHCS opened the season with a 70-58 loss to East Texas Homeschool, but has outscored opponents 426-83 in the last seven games, scoring at least 53 points in each contest

Last week: Christian Heritage 53, Greenville Christian 8; Garland Christian 56, Eagle Christian 6

Recommended for You