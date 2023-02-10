BOYS
LONGVIEW 3, P. TREE 0: At Pirate Stadium, the Longview Lobos moved their unbeaten streak to five in a row with a 3-0 victory over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Parker Kelsey got the Lobos on the board 10 minutes into the contest thanks to a Jared Zuniga cross.
With 16 minutes left in the half, Alex Flores scored off a through ball from goalkeeper Erik Torrez. The Lobos put things away with a Diego Barbosa drive form outside the box.
Torrez racked up his ninth shutout of the year for the Lobos, who improved to 11-3 overall and 5-0 in districtplay.
The Lobo JV notched a 2-0 win over the Pirates.
In other district varsity action on Friday, Whitehouse blanked Hallsville, 6-0.