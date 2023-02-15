GIRLS
LONGVIEW 2, WHITEHOUSE 1: WHITEHOUSE - Yuli Alba scored at 34:49 of the first, and the Longview Lady Lobos never relinquished the lead on the way to a 2-1 victory over Whitehouse.
Alba's goal came off an assist from Lily Fierros, and the Lady Lobos added to the lead at the 14:40 mark of the second half when Mia Monsivais scored off a pass form D.J. Johnson.
Whitehouse scored its goal with three minutes left in the contest.
Gabby Acevedo, Karen Juarez and Evelyn Campos all had strong games for Longview, which moved to 5-9-1 overall and 4-2 in the district with the win.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 2-0 win to move to 5-0 in district play (11-2-1 overall).
Longview visits Mount Pleasant on Friday.
BOYS
P. TREE 7, T. HIGH 1: At Pirate Stadium, Aaron Bocanegra had three goals and two assists, and Alberto Alba celebrated his birthday with two goals and two assists as the Pine Tree Pirates blasted Texas High, 7-1.
Julian Ibarra and Giovani Zamora added goals for the Pirates. Zamora, Chris Resendiz and David Rodriguez chipped in with assists.
The Pirates will visit Hallsville on Friday to wrap up the first round of district play.