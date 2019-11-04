LETU Sports Information
MEN
LeTourneau University men’s soccer team will be making its sixth appearance in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament when the YellowJackets play at the University of Texas at Dallas in today’s 8 p.m. quarterfinals.
LETU (7-9-2) is the No. 8 seed, while the Comets (14-3-2) own the top spot after winning the ASC regular season title. The winner advances to Friday’s semifinals in Richardson.
The YellowJackets lost the regular season meeting to UT Dallas in Richardson, 4-0. Jovi Munoz and Alfredo Kaegi each scored a pair of goals for the Comets in that game. It was a game in which LeTourneau goalkeeper Austin Dunegan made his first career start. He faced 25 shots, and made 12 saves in that match.
Since, Dunegan has won two of his next three starts, while stopping 13 shots and authoring a 0.795 saves percentage with two shutouts. Both of the shutouts came in the games that followed the UT Dallas meeting. LeTourneau scored nine goals in those two wins.
Munoz and Kaegi lead the ASC in goals and points at 13 and nine, and 28 and 22, respectively. LETU’s Oliver Placencia is tied for sixth in the league in goals (7) and tied for ninth in points (17). Luis De La Torre leads the ASC in assists (7), and Chancey Davis is fourth (5). Dunegan’s two shutouts are tied for seventh.
LeTourneau is seeking its first win in the league postseason tournament since 1998. LETU is 1-5 all time in the ASC Championship event. This is the YellowJackets’ second straight trip to the tournament under head coach Collin Cone.
WOMEN
LeTourneau University women’s soccer team will meet McMurry in the American Southwest Conference Championship quarterfinals 7 p.m. tonight in Abilene.
The YellowJackets earned the No. 5 seed, while the War Hawks represent the No. 4 seed. The winner advances to Friday’s ASC semifinals at Hardin-Simmons. LeTourneau (9-7-1) finished four points behind the McMurry (11-3-6) in the middle of the league standings. No. 24 nationally-ranked Hardin-Simmons (14-2-1) won the regular season title, going unbeaten in ASC play.
LETU fell to McMurry, 1-0, at home on Oct. 3. The YellowJackets own a 7-1-1 advantage in the series history. LeTourneau has won both of its road contests in Abilene. The Jackets won five in a row between 2015 and last year, when they beat the War Hawks twice in Longview.
McMurry’s Alyssa Daily scored the only goal in this year’s contest on an assist from Sky Reynolds in the 76th minute. It was a match where both teams finished with 11 shots, while each of the goalkeepers made four saves. Mackenzie Wilbanks was the keeper of record that game for LETU. McMurry’s Jordan Gregory and Cindy Villasana split halves, each stopping two shots in the combined shutout.
LeTourneau is coming off a big win over rival East Texas Baptist Friday. Reagan Sandford scored her team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season — the gamewinner on an assist from Celeste Nunez with 24 seconds to play in regulation.
Sandford ranks third in the ASC in points per game (1.56) and tied for third in goals. Daily is second in goals (11), and leads the conference in shots (77) and shots per game (4.53). Wilbanks is sixth in the league in goals against average (0.87), eighth in saves per game (4.10) and tied for ninth with two shutouts. Villasana is fourth in GAA (0.66), while Gregory is fifth (0.79).
This is LeTourneau’s seventh trip to the ASC Championship Tournament and fifth in a row under head coach John Antonisse. The YellowJackets are 0-5-1 in the tournament. Last year, the Jackets advanced to the semifinals, 6-5 in penalty kicks, following a 1-1 double overtime tie with Sul Ross State.