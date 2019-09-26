WOMEN
BELTON — LeTourneau lost its American Southwest Conference opener at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 4-0, Thursday.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the YellowJackets, who fell to 4-3-0 overall, 0-1-0 in the ASC. Mary Hardin-Baylor improved to 3-4-1, 1-0-0.
UHMB outshot LETU, 21-1, which included a 13-1 differential on goal. YellowJackets goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks made a season-high eight saves. Cru keeper Emmalee McMaude stopped the only shot she faced — an attempt on frame by Brittany Shipp in the 22nd minute.
LeTourneau was outshot 7-1 in the first half when the two teams remained scoreless. But the Cru broke the game open in the second half, outshooting the Jackets, 14-0.
Dannah Fritschle broke the scoreless deadlock in the 61st minute, and Taylor Marques added a goal less than four minutes later as UHMB took control of the game. Tyler Pierce made it 3-0 with a goal in the 85th minute, and Marques tacked on another one three minutes later.
LeTourneau will play at Concordia Texas 2 p.m. Saturday in Austin. The men will play at 4:30 p.m.
MEN
BELTON — LeTourneau lost its American Southwest Conference opener to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 3-0, Thursday night.
LETU fell to 2-4-2 overall, 0-1-0 in the ASC. UHMB improved to 4-2-1, 1-0-0.
The YellowJackets ripped off 13 shots, seven on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Cru finished with 19 shots, 11 on frame.
Mary Hardin-Baylor opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Seth Neveloff scored. That’s where the score remained through the rest of the first half. The Cru bumped its lead to 2-0 on Brody Conley’s goal in the 49th minute. Rolando Nieto added an insurance goal in the 63rd minute.
LeTourneau’s Luis De La Torre unleashed a shot in the 10th minute, but UHMB goalkeeper Isai Olvera made the save. Oliver Placencia gave the YellowJackets another chance to even the score in the 26th minute, but Olvera stopped the shot.
After the Cru went up two goals, Charles Heidt and Dustin Gray each put shots on net, but both times the Cru keeper made the save. Daniel Soby’s shot in the 78th minute, following a UHMB foul, was also denied.
LETU was whistled for 19 fouls, while UHMB was called for nine. The Jackets had five corner kicks to the Cru’s seven.
LeTourneau keeper Diego Berlingeri stopped a season-high eight shots.
The YellowJackets will play at Concordia Texas 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
