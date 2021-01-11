From Staff Reports
Fransisco Hernandez turned in a hat trick as Longview closed out action in the Forney Tournament with a 4-1 win over Mesquite Poteet.
Longview finished the weekend at 3-1 and in fifth place of the 16-team field.
Hernandez took a through ball from Sergio Landin five minutes into the match before a late goal from Poteet knotted things up at halftime.
The second half was all Lobos.
Landin found Hernandez again to put Longview back on top. He closed the hat trick on a corner kick from Diego Enriquez.
Sophomore Jared Zuniga hit Arturo Gurrola on a cross and he connected on a 12-yard goal for the 4-1 final.
Diego Enriquez and Jonathan Castanon were recognized as standout players at the tournament for the Lobos, who open the Lobo Invitational against Lufkin at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lobo Stadium.
GIRLS
Camryn Jacobs scored twice as a whole host of Lady Lobos got in on the action in a 6-2 win over Forney at the Wylie ISD Tournament.
Longview opened up a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Jacobs opened the scoring with an assist from Alexandra Sanchez, Kyle Johnson took an assist from Gabby Casimiro and Izzy Hough scored off a Alexa Polanco assist for the 3-0 lead.
Sanchez, Jacobs and Isa McMillan had goals in the second half on assists from Tatum Fenton, McMillan and Hough.