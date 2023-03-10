GirlsP. TREE 3, T. HIGH 1: At Pirate Stadium, three of the team’s four seniors had a hand in scoring for Pine Tree as the Lady Pirates notched a 3-1 win over Texas High.
Sayge Lohman, Daysha Torres and Malaisha Allen all scored for Pine Tree. Jessica Garcia had two assists, and Maranda Skinner assisted on a goal.
Lohman, Garcia, Skinner and goalkeeper Rylie Waclawczyk are the team’s seniors.
Pine Tree (14-6,2, 10-3) will visit Hallsville on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
LONGVIEW 3, WHITEHOUSE 0: Kennedy Hollins scored twice, and Lily Fieros added a goal for Longview as the Lady Lobos blanked Whitehouse 3-0.
Yuli Alba assisted on one goal, and Emma Wright worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Lobos, who moved to 10-2-1 in district play and 11-9-2 overall with the win.
Lauren Fisher and Gabby Acevedo were also standout players for Longview.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 7-0 win to improve to 11-0 in district play and 17-2-1 overall.
Longview hosts Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
S. HILL 6, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — Lesley Sanchez pounded the back of the net five times for the Lady Panthers as Spring Hill rolled to a 6-0 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Friday.
Natalie Fisher had the other Lady Panther goal on an unassisted shot.
Sanchez scored one unassisted goal, and had assists from Abby Fisher, Maddy Fleet, Natalie Fisher and Macy Gonzalez on the other scores.
BoysN. DIANA 4, S. HILL 1: DIANA — The New Diana Eagles notched a 4-1 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday.
Oscar Flores scored the lone goal for the Panthers off an assist from Alex Thorsen.
Spring Hill will visit Henderson on Monday.