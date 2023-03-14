BoysLONGVIEW 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: The Longview Lobos locked up the runner-up spot in the District 15-5A race with a 3-0 win over Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Goalkeeper Erik Torrez scored on a 45-yard free kick with five minutes left in the first half to give the Lobos the lead.
In the second half, Alex Flores scored with 18 minutes left and then found the back of the net again 10 minutes later for the 3-0 lead.
Longview finishes second in the league race behind Whitehouse and ahead of Tyler and Mound Pleasant. The Lobos will open the playoffs on March 23 against either Lufkin or Kingwood Park.
The Lobo JV completed an undefeated season with a 2-0 win over Mount Pleasant.
P. TREE 4, HALLSVILLE 0: Gio Zamora scored twice for the Pirates, and Pine Tree closed out the season with a 4-0 win over Hallsville on Monday.
Zamora scored in the 22nd minute off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra and hit the back of the net six minutes later off a dish from Luis Alba.
Zamora then assisted on a goal by Nathaniel Ayers in the 34th minute to give the Pirates a 3-0 cushion at the break.
Zamora capped his big night with an assist on an Edgar Bocanegra goal in the 48th minute to end the scoring.
The Pirates finished with a 9-13-1 record.
GirlsP. TREE 4, HALLSVILLE 3: HALLSVILLE — Sayge Lohman scored 17 seconds into the second overtime, lifting the Pine Tree Lady Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Hallsville Ladycats in the regular season finale for both teams on Tuesday.
The win settles the district pairings, with Longview heading to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed followed by Hallsville, Pine Tree and Mount Pleasant.
After a scoreless first half, Hallsville scored three minutes into the second half to take a 1-0 lead. Lohman dished to Maranda Skinner for a goal two minutes later to knot things at 1-1, and Daysha Torres scored an unassisted goal to give PT a 2-1 lead four minutes later.
Hallsville equalized at 2-2 midway through the second half, but five minutes later Torres dished to Lohman for a goal and a 3-2 Pine Tree lead.
Hallsville scored on a penalty kick with 2 1/2 minutes left to force overtime, and after a scoreless first extra frame Lohman hammered home what proved to be the game-winner from 25 yards out.
HENDERSON 3, S. HILL 1: The Henderson Lady Lions notched a 3-1 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Monday.
Maddy Fleet scored the lone Spring Hill goal off an assist from Lesley Sanchez.