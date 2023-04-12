HENDERSON 16, CENTER 6: HENDERSON - Chloe Ellis banged out three hits, including a double, and drove in five runs, Ta'Niya Van Zandt added a double, single and four RBI and the Henderson Lady Lions rolled to a 16-6 win over Center.
KK Brooks, Jaci Taylor and Kristina Jackson all had two hits for Henderson. Jackson doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Addy Davis, Jacie Boothe and Charli Bird all added RBI.
Ellis struck out seven with two walks in five innings for the pitching win.
GILMER 1, CARTHAGE 0: GILMER - Sarah Philips struck out eight with no walks in a shutout, and Gilmer pushed across the lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth in a 1-0 win over Carthage.
Raji Canady tripled once and singled twice, Kahlyen Johnston drove in a run and Philips scored the lone run of the contest for Gilmer.
Kiley Knighton and Tessa Smith both singled twice and Jiyia Williams added a double in the loss for Carthage. Mallory Tutt struck out three with no walks in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
H. SPRINGS 6, W. OAK 1: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to break open a close game and added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth in a 6-1 win over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Sadie Golden singled twice and drove in two runs for Hughes Springs. Alyssa Baxter had two hits, and Riley Lowery and Madison Heller both drove in runs.
Maggie Pate struck out five with no walks in seven innings for the pitching win.
Sasha Graves doubled, and Larkin Daniels singled and drove in the lone White Oak run. Daniels struck out five and walked one in the pitching loss.
LEGACY 5, HORN 0: TYLER - Sara Eckert struck out 18 and walked two, giving up two hits in a complete game in the circle, and Kylee Tapia and Bailey Belyeu drove in two runs apiece for Tyler Legacy in a 5-0 win over Mesquite Horn.
Mallory Kniffen singled twice, and Belyeu tripled for Legacy. Alayla Underwood also drove in a run.