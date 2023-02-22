S. HILL 12, P. TREE 4: At Lady Panther Field, Jovi Spurlock, Delaney Gray and Laney Linseisen all drove in two runs, and Spring Hill used a six-run sixth inning to pull away from crosstown rival Pine Tree for a 12-4 win.
Gray, who also earned the pitching win, doubled twice and singled. Kyndall Witt tripled, singled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Adisyn Chism doubled, singled and plated a run, and Josie Gray chipped in with an RBI.
Gray struck out 11, walked one and gave up four earned runs in a complete game.
Laney Schroeder tripled twice in the loss for Pine Tree. Nia Woodsen had a double and an RBI, and Hope Hampton and Raquel Ramirez both drove in runs.
Taylor Burkhart struck out three, walked three and gave up one earned run in 2.1 innings. Ma'Kayla Rougely fanned four and walked five in 3.2 frames.
MARSHALL 11, REDWATER 4: MARSHALL - Lauren Minatrea tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs to lead the Marshall Lady Mavericks to an 11-4 win over Redwater.
Ava Burke chipped in with a triple and single, and Claire Godwin had a double and an RBI. Wendy Esquivel singled twice and drove in two runs, and Taylor Crutcher added a single and two RBI.
Charity Huffman got the pitching win, striking out one with no walks in four innings. Godwin worked three innings with two strikeouts and no walks.
LEGACY 3, HENDERSON 0: TYLER - Sara Eckert tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10 and issuing no walks, as Tyler Legacy blanked Henderson 3-0.
Mallory Kniffen and Haylee Hulsey both doubled and singled for Legacy. Reese Neely drove in two runs, and Hulsey added an RBI.
Jacie Boothe struck out four and walked four, giving up one earned run in 5.1 innings to shoulder the pitching loss for Henderson.
RAINS 10, GILMER 0: EMORY - The Rains Lady Wildcats put together a pair of three-run innings and scored twice in two other frames on the way to a 10-0 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
Brie Jones doubled in the loss for Gilmer. Sarah Phillips struck out nine, walked one and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
W. OAK 4, CANTON 0: CANTON - Larkin Daniels turned in a dominant performance in the circle with 14 strikeouts and two walks in a complete game one-hitter, and the White Oak Ladynecks blanked Canton 4-0.
Daniels also did big damage at the plate with a double, single and three RBI. Jaidyn Marshall drove in the other run for White Oak.
N. DIANA 17, L-KILDARE 7: DIANA - Shaylee Stanley and Peyton Abernathy combined for four hits and nine RBI to lead the New Diana Lady Eagles past Linden-Kildare, 17-7.
Abernathy, Stanley and Reagan Reece all doubled twice for the Lady Eagles. Stanley drove in five runs, and Abernathy had four RBI. Chloe Green and Avery Howard chipped in with doubles - Howard driving in three runs and Green adding a single. Kiley Stanley had two hits and an RBI, and Ava Smith drove in a run.
Green struck out four and walked three in five innings for the pitching win.
SABINE 12, U. GROVE 3: UNION GROVE - Kyrissa Camacho banged out four hits - including a triple - Riley Lux doubled, singled and drove in three runs and the Sabine Lady Cardinals notched a 12-3 win over Union Grove.
Isabella Sawyers tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a couple of runs for the Lady Cardinals. Camacho drove in two runs, and Karsyn Watson, Amelia Miller and Bailey Pierce all added RBI for Sabine. Sawyers struck out 10, walked five and allowed three earned runs in a complete game pitching win.
Lainey Ledbetter singled three times and drove in two runs for Union Grove. Gracie Winn had three hits, and Alison Yohn added two hits and an RBI. Ledbetter struck out seven and walked six.
ARP 10, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - The Arp Lady Tigers scored in every inning, including a pair of three-run frames - on the way to a 10-0 win over Gladewater.
Zandrea Tyeskie and Izzy Mize had the lone hits for Gladewater. Bri Willson and Alayah Gordon both struck out two for the Lady Bears.
E. FIELDS 22, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - Madison Owens doubled, singled and drove in five runs to lead the way for Elysian Fields in a 22-0 win over Ore City.
Trista Bell doubled and drove in two runs, scoring four times. Cora Creech added a single and an RBI, and Karleigh Robinson drove in two runs and scored three times. Kaylee Kelley finished with three RBI, and Gracey Struwe walked three times and scored four runs.
Creech pitched two innings, striking out three with no walks. Struwe fanned one with no walks in one inning of work.
Tori Cummins had the lone hit for Ore City, a double.
MINEOLA 7, G. SALINE 6: MINEOLA - Maddie Short delivered a walk-off hit for Mineola as the Lady Yellowjackets notched a 7-6 win over Grand Saline.
Jaycee Smith went 4-for-4 at the dish with a double, triple and three RBI. Allie Hooton singled, and Short had two singles and the game winning RBI.
Jadelyn Marshall earned the pitching win. She struck out three on the night. Mycah Morman also pitched, striking out a couple.
RUSK 6, TROUP 3: RUSK - Aubery Hassel homered to lead the way at the plate for Rusk in a 6-3 win over Troup.
Riley Collins struck out five and walked two in 2.2 innings. Arabella Heredia fanned one and walked two in 4.1 innings.
Taylor Gillispie homered, Karsyn Williamson tripled and Bailey Blanton and Sydnie Dickey drove in runs for Troup. Gillispie struck out 12 and walked four.
WINNSBORO 5, C-PICKTON 4: WINNSBORO - Greenlee Mayberry singled twice, and Lily Rulison drove in a run for Winnsboro in a 5-4 win over Como-Pickton. Bailey Garrett fanned five and walked one in two innings, and Emily Clark struck out two and walked two in 4.1 innings.