CLASS 3A
HOOKS 10, H. SPRINGS 9: MARSHALL - Maddie Campbell and winning pitcher Kinsley Birdwell drove in three runs apiece for Hooks, which rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh on the way to a 10-9 win over Hughes Springs in an area playoff series opener.
Birdwell walked two and gave up six earned runs, but got the win as Hooks stormed back from a 6-3 deficit with seven in the top of the seventh before holding off a late rally by the Lady Mustangs.
Alyssa Baxter blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to give Hughes Springs a 6-3 lead. Riley Lowery and Annie Stonesifer drove in two runs apiece, and Emma McKinney added a double, single and RBI. Riley Lowery chipped in with a double.
Maggie Pate struck out three and walked three in seven innings for the Lady Mustangs.
The series picks up again on Friday with a 4:45 p.m. contest back at Marshall High School.
CLASS 2A
HAWKINS 7, MCLEOD 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Trinity Hawkins struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on two hits in a complete game while also helping her own cause at the plate as the Hawkins Lady Hawks opened a best-of-three area playoff series with a 7-2 win over McLeod.
Hawkins singled and drove in two runs for the Lady Hawks. Jordyn Warren doubled and singled, and Jentri Evans and Ryli Williams chipped in with two hits and an RBI apiece. Taetum Smith also drove in a run for Hawkins.
The series will conclude on Friday back at Elysian Fields, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Kilgore College softball team closed out the season with a pair of losses, falling 6-1 and 1-0 to Bossier Parish Community College.
In the 1-0 loss, Kaylee Schmitz struck out six, walked two and did not allow an earned run in six innings pitched. Emalynn Redmann had two hits for KC, and Hayeli Acosta and Brooklyn Malone added a single apiece.
In the 6-1 loss, KeiAdriah Lister tripled and drove in the lone Kilgore run. Melissa Gress added a double, and Acosta and Trinity Edwards chipped in with singles.
Alissa McClellan struck out two, walked two and gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched for the Rangers. Olivia Gilzow worked two innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits.