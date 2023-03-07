LONGVIEW 7, WHITEHOUSE 5: WHITEHOUSE — Reagan Rios struck out 15 in a gutsy, 10-inning outing inside the circle, River Hulsey drove in three runs and the Longview Lady Lobos notched a 7-5 win over Whitehouse.
Rios walked three on the night and threw 164 pitches. Paris Simpson added a triple, single and two RBI, and Rios and Tomia Dessesaure had two hits apiece. Dessesaure and Madison Jones drove in runs, and Saniya Jimmerson and Betsy Martinez doubled.
T. HIGH 11, P. TREE 9: TEXARKANA — Texas High scored eight runs in the final two innings to rally for an 11-9 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Laney Schroeder tripled, doubled twice and singled in the loss for Pine Tree. Hope Hampton added a triple and three RBI. Ma’Kayla Rougely doubled, singled and drove in a run. Gracie Rust singled twice. E.K. Holder had a single and two RBI, and Aubrey Irwin chipped in with an RBI.
Taylor Burkhart struck out five and walked one in five innings, and Rougely fanned one and walked four in 1.1 innings.
Sydney Woods had two hits and three RBI to pace Texas High.
S. HILL 16, WINONA 0: Jovi Spurlock doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice from the top of the order, and Delaney Gray and Mattye Moore combined on a three-inning perfect game as Spring Hill blanked Winona, 16-0.
Gray struck out five of the six batters she faced in two innings, and Moore fanned all three Lady Wildcats she saw.
Khloe Saxon tripled and drove in a run for the Lady Panthers. Josie Gray doubled and drove in four runs. Kyndall Witt had a double and an RBI. Delaney Gray had two hits and an RBI. Moore singled and drove in three, and Aubreigh Whiddon drove in one run.
HALLSVILLE 14, MARSHALL 3: HALLSVILLE — Makayla Menchue homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Lindsey Dubberly tripled twice, doubled, singled and drove in three and the Hallsville Ladycats banged out 10 extra base hits on the way to a 14-3 win over Marshall.
Sara Houston had a triple, two singles and four RBI for Marshall, which scored seven times in the fifth to pull away from the Lady Mavs. Miley Stovall doubled twice. Pami Ah Quin doubled and drove in two runs. Ava Martin doubled and had an RBI, and Rylie Manshack added an RBI.
Miles struck out three, walked one and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Taylor Crutcher doubled and drove in two runs in the loss for Marshall. Claire Godwin added a single and an RBI.
W. OAK 7, P. GROVE 0: WHITE OAK — Larkin Daniels struck out 11 with no walks and two hits allowed, and Daniels and Kenzie Jester both homered for the Ladynecks in a 7-0 win over Pleasant Grove.
Daniels added a double to her big night, and Jester finished with two hits and three RBI. Sasha Graves had two hits, Addison McClanahan a single and an RBI and Tristyn Cox a single and two RBI.
SABINE 16, KILGORE 2: KILGORE — Isabella Sawyers tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Amelia Miller added two RBI and the Sabine Lady Cardinals notched a 16-2 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Bailey Pierce, Kyrissa Camacho, Addyson Carney and Karsyn Watson all drove in runs for the Lady Cardinals. Sawyers struck out six with no walks in 2.1 innings, and Miller fanned three with one walk in 2.2 innings.
Kilynn Higginbotham and Aniyah Polk had the lone hits for Kilgore, and Polk drove in both runs.
N. DIANA 10, C. HEIGHTS 2: NACOGDOCHES — Avery Howard tripled, singled twice and drove in three runs for New Diana as the Lady Eagles rolled past Central Heights, 10-2.
Shaylee Stanley added a triple and two RBI for the Lady Eagles. Chloe Green doubled once and singled twice, and Abi Shafer chipped in with a double and an RBI. Ava Smith had two hits and an RBI, Danielle Manes three hits and Reagan Reece one RBI.
Green struck out 10 with no walks, giving up no earned runs in seven innings.
W. RUSK 21, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Lilly Waddell drove in four runs with a double and two singles, Carlie Buckner, Piper Morton and Macie Blizzard all added three RBI apiece and the West Rusk Lady Raiders rolled to a 21-0 win over Waskom.
Buckner had two hits and three RBI, Krysten Price two hits and two RBI, Morton a triple, single and three RBI, Faith Cochran , Aylin Rocha and Dekaila Landon an RBI apiece and Blizzard a single and three RBI.
Waddell struck out four in two innings, and Natalie Christy fanned two in one inning of work.
E. FIELDS 9, ARP 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Trista Bell tripled and drove in two runs, Kirsten Commander added two hits and an RBI and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets notched a 9-2 win over Arp.
Kaylee Kelly singled and drove in a run for Elysian Fields, which scored six in the fifth to put things away. Cora Creech struck out 10 with no walks, giving up no earned runs in seven innings.
BECKVILLE 8, TIMPSON 0: TIMPSON — Bailey Quinn homered, singled and drove in two runs, and the Beckville Ladycats blanked Timpson, 8-0.
Emily Grandgeorge singled three times and drove in a run for Beckville. Skylee Harned added two hits and an RBI, Lexi Barr a double and an RBI and Bethany Grandgeorge and Peyton Roberts a double apiece.
Bethany Grandgeorge handled the pitching chores, striking out 11 with no walks in seven innings.
OVERTON 19, N. SUMMERFIELD 1: OVERTON — Anna Perkins homered and drove in three runs, Halle Mayfield added three hits and three RBI and the Overton Lady Mustangs cruised to a 19-1 win over New Summerfield.
Mayfield, Chelsea Jordan, Sarah Emery and Perkins all doubled for Overton, with Brylie Smith, Jordan, Emery and Perkins finishing with two hits apiece. Emery finished with three RBI. Smith, Jordan and Nickel Weir had two RBI apiece, and Alex Brown and Kyuana Brown drove in a run apiece. Brylie Smith struck out one, walked none and gave up no earned runs in three innings.
HAWKINS 19, U. HILL 0: Londyn Wilson homered twice and drove in four runs, Trinity Hawkins tossed a three-inning perfect game — striking out 10 — as Hawkins rolled to a 19-0 win over Union Hill.
Hawkins struck out every batter, including the only Union Hill player to reach base after a dropped third strike.
Jordyn Warren doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Jentri Evans had two hits and an RBI. Ryli Williams doubled and singled. Taetum Smith singled and drove in a run. Elle Frazier doubled and drove in one. Jaci Smith had a triple and an RBI. Hawkins doubled and plated two runs, and Kalyn Ellison chipped in with an RBI.
U. GROVE 17, O. CITY 1: UNION GROVE — Lainey Ledbetter did solid work at the plate and in the circle, leading the Union Grove Lady Lions past Ore city, 17-1.
Ledbetter tripled and drove in five runs while striking out seven with no walks and no earned runs allowed in three innings. Izzy Gregg had two hits and two RBI. Gracelyn Head, Allie Calhoun and Jamie Webb all drove in two runs, and Alison Yohn doubled and drove in one run.
Stormy Redmond doubled and singled for Ore City’s only hits. Jordan Johnson struck out three and walked four.
LEGACY 6, MESQUITE 0: TYLER — Sara Eckert struck out 14 with no walks and one hit allowed in 5.2 innings, and Tyler Legacy blanked Mesquite, 6-0.
Reese Neely singled twice and drove in a run, and Mallory Kniffen added a single and RBI for Legacy.
WINNSBORO 5, MT. VERNON 4: WINNSBORO — Greenlee Mayberry doubled, singled and scored three times, Alyssa Stansbury drove in three runs and Winnsboro edged Mount Vernon, 5-4.
Emily Clark struck out three and walked two in seven innings.
CollegeLETU DROPS 2: St. John Fisher swept two games against LeTourneau University on Monday at the Joyce Family Athletic Village, earning 6-4 and 4-0 wins.
Hailee Leger worked five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts in the opener. Hunter Handley and Murphy Williams had two hits apiece for LETU.
In the second game, LETU managed one hit — a leadoff double in the seventh by Kylie Grisham to break up a perfect game attempt. Williams struck out eight and allowed two earned runs in six innings.
KC SPLITS: The Kilgore College Rangers split a twinbill with Angelina College on Monday at The Ballpark at KC Commons, earning a 3-2 win in the opener and falling 9-8 in the second game.
In the win, Akyshia Cottrell doubled and drove in a run, and Kei’Adriah Lister had two hits for KC. Alissa McClellan struck out five with no walks, giving up two earned runs in seven innings.
In the nightcap, Lister tripled and singled and Cottrell drove in three runs for KC. Hayeli Acosta had two hits and two RBI, Brooklyn Malone three hits and an RBI, Melissa Gress two hits and an RBI and Koletta Galvan two hits.