LONGVIEW 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Reagan Rios went the distance in the circle for the Lady Lobos, striking out 11 with two walks and three hits allowed as Longview blanked Mount Pleasant 3-0.
Betsy Martinez paced the offense with a home run, single and two RBI. Jadasia Mims added a double, single and an RBI, and Rios chipped in with a single.
HALLSVILLE 1, P. TREE 0: HALLSVILLE — Hope Miles struck out 10, walked one and limited Pine Tree to a couple of hits through seven innings, and the Hallsville Ladycats edged the Lady Pirates 1-0.
Makayla Menchu doubled and drove in the lone run of the game for Hallsville. Alayna McGrede added a double for the Ladycats, who scored the only run of the contest in the bottom of the third.
Ma’Kayla Rougely and Hope Hampton had the two hits for Pine Tree. Taylor Burkhart struck out seven and walked four in six innings.
S. HILL 7, HENDERSON 6: Laney Linseisen doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to score courtesy runner Alexis Blackshire, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers walked off with a 7-6 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Spring Hill scored five times in the bottom of the second, but Henderson scored four in the top of the third and added two more in the top of the fifth.
Trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh, Jovi Spurlock walked and swiped a base to get the inning started for Spring Hill. Delaney Gray walked, and Spurlock moved to third on a passed ball, scoring the tying run on Khloe Saxon’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Linseisen then ended it with her double.
Kyndall Witt also doubled for Spring Hill, adding two singles and an RBI. Linseisen had two hits. Gray struck out 11, walked two and gave up three earned runs for the pitching win.
Jaci Taylor, MaKenna Moon and Chloe Ellis all tripled and Jacie Boothe doubled twice in the loss for Henderson. Ellis, Taylor and Boothe all had two hits and an RBI, and Moon drove in one run.
Boothe worked two innings, striking out three and walking three. Ellis fanned six and walked three in 4.2 innings.
CARTHAGE 20, KILGORE 2: KILGORE — Tessa Smith highlighted a 13-run fourth inning for Carthage with a grand slam, finishing the day with five RBI, as the Lady Dawgs notched a 20-2 win over Kilgore.
Mallory Tutt doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for Carthage. Aubrey Leach added a double, single and two RBI. Jakayla Roquemore singled twice and drove in a run, and Jada Walton, Kiley Knighton, Yvette Velasquez, Anna Grace Bagley and Jiyia Williams all drove in runs.
Tutt struck out four and walked one in four innings.
Kilynn Higginbotham and Eva Ray both doubled in the loss for Kilgore. Higginbotham drove in a run, and Adalyn Chitwood had two hits.
WHITEHOUSE 14, MARSHALL 3: WHITEHOUSE — Grace McDonald led the way for Whitehouse in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate as the Lady Wildcats notched a 14-3 win over Marshall.
McDonald struck out seven with two walks and three earned runs allowed in five innings pitched. At the plate, she doubled twice and drove in a run.
Briana Theus homered and drove in three runs and Alyson Roberson and Taylor Crutcher both singled twice in the loss for Marshall.
GILMER 4, CENTER 2: GILMER — Sarah Phillips did damage in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate for Gilmer, leading the Lady Buckeyes to a 4-2 win over the Center Lady Roughriders.
Phillips pitched six innings, striking out 13, walking five and giving up two earned runs. At the plate, she doubled and drove in two runs.
Alexis Kemp struck out three and walked one in an inning of action in the circle. Jayna Rucker added a double, and Kemp drove in a run. Kahlyen Johnston and Kara Williams both chipped in with two hits.
HARMONY 22, WINONA 0: WINONA — Maecy Toland and Olivia Dabreu combined on a three-inning no-hitter, Camie Wellborn drove in three runs and the Harmony Lady Eagles coasted to a 22-0 win over Winona.
Toland fanned one and walked two in two innings, and Dabreu struck out three with one walk in an inning of action.
Wellborn tripled and doubled. Ashlynn Ybarra and Dabreu had two hits apiece, and Lainie Trimble doubled. Ybarra, Dabreu, Krystin Spence, Kara Schoon and Toland all drove in two runs, and Trimble, Hannah Martin, Jayden Taylor and Avery Hogue drove in a run apiece.
E. FIELDS 6, JEFFERSON 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cora Creech was dominant in the pitcher’s circle for Elysian Fields, striking out 11 with one walk and one hit allowed in a complete game as the Lady Yellowjackets picked up a 6-1 win over Jefferson.
Karleigh Robinson doubled and singled, Bryanne Beavers tripled and singled and Beavers, Gracey Struwe, Kaylee Kelly and Morgan Shaw all drove in runs for Elysian Fields.
H. SPRINGS 16, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Alyssa Baxter belted a grand slam to highlight one of two seven-run innings for Hughes Springs, and the Lady Mustangs blanked Daingerfield, 16-0.
Hailey Crews singled twice and drove in a run for Hughes Springs. Emma McKinney had two doubles and an RBI, Riley Lowery a triple, single and three RBI and Claira Robinson, Sadie Golden and Annie Stonesifer an RBI apiece.
Maggie Pate and Hannah Abernathy both pitched for the Lady Mustangs, striking out three apiece with no walks.
TROUP 7, TATUM 4: TROUP — Taylor Gillispie struck out 12, walked one and gave up three earned runs, Cadence Ellis homered, singled and drove in two runs and the Troup Lady Tigers earned a 7-4 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Tara Wells added a double and three RBI for Troup, and Karsyn Williamson singled twice.
Camryn Milam belted a home run and drove in two runs in the loss for Tatum. Yahnya Acevedo doubled and singled. Aundrea Bradley and Beka Stockton had two hits apiece, and Sanyia Cotton singled and drove in a run.
Noa Cart struck out three and walked one in the pitching loss.
BECKVILLE 11, GARRISON 1: GARRISON — Four Ladycats drove in two runs each, and Bethany Grandgeorge tossed a one-hitter at Garrison as Beckville notched an 11-1 win.
Grandgeorge struck out seven with no walks, giving up one unearned run.
Kaitlyn Mauritzen doubled twice, singled and drove in a run. Lexi Barr had a home run, single and two RBI. Bailey Quinn singled twice. Aubrey Akin added two singles and two RBI. Nagalie Pelzl tripled and drove in two runs. Peyton Roberts added a double and two RBI, and Grandgeorge and Amber Harris chased home runs.
HAWKINS 16, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins tossed a four-inning perfect, striking out eight, and Taetum Smith doubled three times and drove in five runs as the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 16-0 win over New Summerfield.
Hawkins helped her own cause at the plate with two triples, a single and an RBI. Jentri Evans doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Jordyn Warren had a single and two RBI. Ryli Williams doubled and drove in a run, and Elle Frazier and Laney Wilson chipped in with an RBI apiece.
U. GROVE 7, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — Lainey Ledbetter struck out 15 and walked two, scattering four hits in a dominant performance in the circle for Union Grove as the Lady Lions blanked Big Sandy, 7-0.
Ledbetter helped her own cause at the plate with a home run, double and four RBI. Jaycie Mullins added two hits, and Allie Calhoun and Daytona Vaughn both doubled and drove in runs. Gracie Winn chipped in with a double.
HARLETON 15, BLOOMBURG 0: HARLETON — Maddie Clark tossed a four-inning perfect game, striking out nine, and three Lady Wildcats drove in three runs apiece as Harleton blanked Bloomburg 15-0.
Annabelle Green tripled twice and drove in three for Harleton. Maddi King tripled, doubled, singled and chased home three runs. Morgan Neverette had a triple and an RBI. Hollyn Allsobrook doubled, singled and drove in a couple, and Hannah Wright had a double and two singles. Clark also drove in a run.
OVERTON 20, CARLISLE 4: PRICE — Halle Mayfield doubled, singled three times and drove in five runs, Anna Perkins and Kayla Nobles added three RBI apiece and the Overton Lady Mustangs notched a 20-4 win over Carlisle.
Perkins had three singles, and Nobles doubled and singled. Alex Brown finished with two hits and two RBI, and Montana Tarkington singled and drove in two runs. Kasha Williams, Sarah Emery and Kyuana Brown all drove in runs.
Brylie Smith got the pitching win, striking out three with no walks in five innings.
BULLARD 20, PALESTINE 3: PALESTINE — Kamryn Honzell singled three times and drove in four runs, Callie Bailey added three hits and three RBI and the Bullard Lady Panthers strolled past Palestine, 20-3.
Teagan Graul had a double, two singles and two RBI, and Dakota Payne and Saelyr Hunt both singled twice and drove in a run apiece. Kirstin Malone doubled, singled and drove in a couple. Emery Baker and Matti Nix both doubled, with Baker driving in a run. Hadi Fults had a single and three RBI, and Kylie Pate and Zaylee Zahirniak drove in a run apiece.
Brooklyn Brannen struck out eight, walked one and gave up two earned runs on two hits in four innings. Anistyn Foster fanned one and gave up an earned run in one inning.
LEGACY 8, GRACE 3: Legacy Christian put together a pair of three-run innings and earned an 8-3 win over Grace Community.
Kennedy Tilley and Sadie Arriola both homered in the loss for Grace. Isabel Buchanan doubled and drove in a run. Malayna Cauley struck out five and walked five, giving up two earned runs in 3.1 innings. Macie Mathis fanned five, walked three and allowed one earned run in 2.2 innings.
WINNSBORO 11, MT. VERNON 10: MOUNT VERNON — Emily Clark singled twice and drove in two runs, Lily Rulison and Alyssa Stansbury had two RBI apiece and Winnsboro edged Mount Vernon, 11-10 on Monday.
Rulison had four hits and Stansbury three for Winnsboro. Greenlee Mayberry added a double, two singles and an RBI, and Pita Mendoza and Devin Grimes both drove in runs.
Clark struck out three with one walk in 5.1 innings.
On Tuesday, Rulison had two hits and two RBI and Devin Grimes a single and four RBI in an 11-7 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Pita Mendoza and Emma Stansbury added two hits and an RBI apiece. Joeleigh Stone drove in a run, and Alyssa Stansbury finished with two RBI. Grimes struck out eight and walked six in 4.1 innings. Emily Clark fanned four and walked three in 2.2 innings.
PRAIRILAND 4, EDGEWOOD 0: EDGEWOOD — Jada Torres and Alanna Riney had two hits and an RBi apiece, and Randi Crawford struck out 13 in five innings for Prairiland in a 4-0 win over Edgewood.
Trinity Hale and Emma Robertson had the lone hits for Edgewood. Robertson struck out four with no walks and two earned runs allowed.
RUSK 15, MADISONVILLE 7: RUSK — Courtney Chandler doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Rusk as the Lady Eagles notched a 15-7 win over Madisonville.
Sarah Boudreaux tripled, singled twice and drove in a run for Rusk. Isabel Torres had a double, single and two RBI, Arabella Heredia two hits and an RBI, Aubery Hassel two hits and twoRBI, Kennzie Norton a double and two RBI and Madelene Baldwin and Madalynn Woodruff an RBI apiece.
Riley Collins and Heredia pitched for Rusk.
HUDSON 6, JACKSONVILLE 5: JACKSONVILLE — Hudson used a five-run fourth inning to build a big lead and held on for a 6-5 win over Jacksonville.
Hannah Gonzales doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Jacksonville. Devonny Ray and Claire Gill had two hits apiece, Chesni Speaker a double and an RBI and Jasmine Gallegos a home run and two RBI. Gallegos struck out six and walked one, giving up one earned run in 4.1 innings. Hannah Gonzales fanned six with no walks in 2.2 frames.