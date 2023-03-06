Longview rockin' L.jpg

Lindale earned top teams honors, followed by Tyler Legacy and host team Longview at the Lobo Invitational Tennis Tournament over the weekend.

The event featured 23 teams.

Longview got a first-place in Boys A Doubles from Luke Archer and Erick Van Zyl, who ran their spring record to 21-1 with titles at Longview, Rockwall, Tyler Legacy, Ennis and Corsicana.

The Boys C Doubles team of James Angus and Kaden Lammers also took first-place honors.

Mason Hodges and Jaden Davis (Boys B Doubles) finished second. The Girls A Doubles team of Sami Jata and Olivia Payne earned the consolation title. Phoebe Payne and Nate Roberts finished third in Mixed A Doubles, while Daniel Pelaia in Boys a Singles and the Boys A Doubles team of Alec Germanwala and Jagger Barton finished fifth.

The varsity squad will visit Midlothian on Thursday, and the JV will participate in the annual Eastman Tournament on Thursday.

Recommended for You