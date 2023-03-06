Lindale earned top teams honors, followed by Tyler Legacy and host team Longview at the Lobo Invitational Tennis Tournament over the weekend.
The event featured 23 teams.
Longview got a first-place in Boys A Doubles from Luke Archer and Erick Van Zyl, who ran their spring record to 21-1 with titles at Longview, Rockwall, Tyler Legacy, Ennis and Corsicana.
The Boys C Doubles team of James Angus and Kaden Lammers also took first-place honors.
Mason Hodges and Jaden Davis (Boys B Doubles) finished second. The Girls A Doubles team of Sami Jata and Olivia Payne earned the consolation title. Phoebe Payne and Nate Roberts finished third in Mixed A Doubles, while Daniel Pelaia in Boys a Singles and the Boys A Doubles team of Alec Germanwala and Jagger Barton finished fifth.
The varsity squad will visit Midlothian on Thursday, and the JV will participate in the annual Eastman Tournament on Thursday.