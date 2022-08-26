FORNEY TOURNAMENT
KILGORE DROPS 3: FORNEY - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs fell to Frisco Memorial (25-8, 25-18), Mansfield Lake Ridge (25-15, 25-18) and Forney (25-15, 25-22) on Friday in pool play at the Forney Tournament.
Bryonne Brooks finished with five kills and three digs, Brooke Couch two kills, Catherine Dennis three kills, Alana Mumphrey 13 assists and seven digs, Maleah Thurmond three kills and three digs, Jazmine Vasquez two digs and Isabell Witt three digs against Frisco Memorial.
Against Lake Ridge, Brooks had six kills and six digs, Reese Burgess five digs, Dennis two kills and two digs, Summer Hayden two kills and two digs, Mumphrey 13 assists and three digs, Thurmond two kills and four digs, Vasquez four digs, Maurine Witt five digs and Isabell Witt two digs.
Mumphrey handed out 14 assists and added five digs against Forney. Brooks recorded two kills, three blocks and five digs, Burgess seven digs, Couch six kills, Dennis two dis, Hayden three kills, Thurmond five kills, Vasquez five digs, Maurine Witt three digs and Isabell Witt two digs.
MARSHALL TOURNAMENT
SH WINS 2: MARSHALL - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers closed out pool play with a 25-12, 25-18 win over Liberty-Eylau and opened bracket play with a 25-22, 25-15 win over Pleasant Grove on Friday at the Marshall Tournament.
Carli Manasse had five kills and two blocks, Faith Copeland one dig, Caylee Lewis a kill, a block and a dig, Abby Caron nine kills, Lesley Sanchez three kills and two blocks, Abby fisher five digs and four aces, Tyhia Mack nine assists, Carolann Bowles four kills, Savannah Irwin five digs, Halee Bray 10 assists and two digs and Delaney Gray two digs against Liberty-Eylau.
Mack handed out 17 assists and added two kills against Pleasant Grove. Manasse finished with eight kills and two blocks, Copeland one dig, Caron five kills and two blocks, Sanchez four kills, Abby Fisher two digs and two aces, Bowles four kills and two aces, Irwin two digs and Natalie Fisher three kills.
TATUM WINS 2: MARSHALL - The Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-22, 25-13 win over Tyler High on Friday to close out pool play, and opened bracket play with a 25-21, 25-23 win over Rusk.
Aundrea Bradley had four kills and a couple of digs against Tyler. Abby Sorenson finished with seven digs and 11 assists, Kamdyn Scott five kills, Taydem Barker kill and a dig, Kaysen Foster seven digs and two kills, Myra Andrade one dig and one kill, Kerrigan Biggs three kills, Janiya Kindle two digs, Karly Stroud 15 digs and two assists, Kaylei Stroud 15 digs and two assists and Gracie Pace two aces.
Against Rusk, Bradley had two kills, Sorenson five digs and 17 assists, Scott two aces and four kills, Barker three assists, Foster 11 digs and three kills, Lily Luna three digs, Biggs five kills and two blocks, Karly Stroud 16 digs, Kaylei Stroud four digs and four kills and Pace two digs.
PITTSBURG SPLITS: MARSHALL - The Pittsburg Lady Pirates fell to Waskom (30-28, 20-25, 25-12) and defeated Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (25-22, 23-25, 25-23) on Friday.
Briana Hernandez had seven kills, Elyssia Lemelle six kills and six digs, Emie Castaneda five kills and two digs and Chelsey Blalock 20 assists, three aces and four digs against Waskom.
Blalock finished with 21 assists, 16 digs and two aces against MPCH. Hernandez had five kills, Lemelle 13 kills and six digs, Randieuanna Jeffery four kills and three digs and Tatum Reynolds eight digs and three assists.
WHITE OAK TOURNAMENT
CARTHAGE GOES 2-1: WHITE OAK - The Carthage Lady Bulldogs went 2-1 in pool play on Friday at the Shirley Atkins Tournament, defeating Shelbyville (25-5, 25-5) and Shreveport Force (25-9, 25-14) and falling to Central Heights (27-25, 25-23).
JaKyra Roberts had eight kills, three blocks and three aces, Jacie Bagley seven kills and two blocks, Mara Hodges five kills, Addison Rowe 12 assists and Talynn Williams 10 digs against Shelbyville.
Roberts finished with 10 kills, Hodges six kills and Emily Bitter 10 assists against Shreveport Force, and Hodges recorded seven kills and 10 digs, Roberts six kills and five blocks, Bitter 10 assists and Addison Rowe 10 assists and two blocks against Central Heights.
KERENS TOURNAMENT
OVERTON GOES 2-1: KERENS - The Overton Lady Mustangs went 2-1 in pool play on Friday at the Kerens Tournament, knocking off Hubbard (23-25, 25-23, 15-13) and Kemp (21-25, 25-19, 15-12) and felling to Kerens (27-25, 25-20).
Kayla Nobles finished the day with 20 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and eight aces. Ne'kila Weir had 50 assists, 26 digs and five aces, Avery Smith 14 kills, 45 digs and three aces and Brylie Smith eight kills, 61 digs and three aces.
OTHER
HARMONY 3, N. DIANA 1: DIANA - The Harmony Lady Eagles notched a 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13 win over New Diana on Friday.
Rendi Seahorn led the way for Harmony with 18 kills, seven blocks and 16 digs. Lanie Trimble finished with three kills, six assists and eight digs, Gabby Hector 20 assists and 10 digs, Lillie Jones four kills, eight blocks and 13 digs, Addie Young nine digs, Trista Tittle two kills and seven digs and Isabel Morris three digs.
Taryn Reece had 30 assists, six aces and seven digs in the loss for New Diana. Chloe Green added 14 digs, 11 kills and two aces, Starrmia Dixon two digs and two kills, Sophie Oubre three digs and six kills, Gaby Martinez four digs and 10 kills, Avery Howard 11 digs, Peyton Abernathy two blocks and five kills, Shaylee Stanley nine digs and three aces and Jolie Ballard four digs.