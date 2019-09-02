LETU Sports Information
SHERMAN — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team split the final two matches at the Austin College Invitational Saturday, falling to the University of St. Thomas in a five-set thriller and beating the host ‘Roos to wrap up the two-day, four-match weekend.
LeTourneau (3-1) fell to St. Thomas, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13, in the morning match at Hughey Gym. The YellowJackets defeated Austin College, 25-27, 30-28, 25-21, 25-19, in the evening to complete the Saturday split with the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference schools.
Against St. Thomas, Kianna Crow finished with 22 kills and 17 digs. Taylor Smith had 17 kills and 18 digs, while hitting .320. Mikayla Thomas had 15 kills and two blocks. Natalie Davenport coupled her 54 assists with 14 of the YellowJackets’ 83 digs.
Against Austin College, Taylor Smith finished with 14 kills and 20 digs. Crow had 12 and 12. Lexie Welton had 11 kills and a block, and Thomas 10 kills and two aces, while hitting .360. Davenport had 47 assists and two of the YellowJackets’ eight aces.
LeTourneau will play in Colorado College’s Spike It Up Classic Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs.