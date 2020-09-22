Most Popular
Articles
- ET Football: Lobo, Texas High scrimmage ends with brawl
- 'I'm gonna do another 100 years': East Texas WWII veteran celebrates a century
- Starbucks project breaks ground at busy Longview intersection
- Second man charged in Longview kidnapping
- City of Longview will stop paying for Hospitality Health ER visits
- Enrollment down in all but one Gregg County school district
- Update: Runaway Gregg County teen found
- Gov. Greg Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants and other businesses in most regions of Texas
- Longview man guilty of child porn possession
- Stallard: I'm thankful George proved me wrong