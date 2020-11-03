ET VOLLEYBALL
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 3A
Sabine vs. Tatum, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hallsville
TIEBREAKER
CHCS vs. Greenville Christian, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Alba
REGULAR SEASON
Friday
Longview at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Hallsville at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.
