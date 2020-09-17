ET VOLLEYBALL
Tonight
Lufkin at Longview, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Rusk, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Henderson, 4:30 p.m.
Harmony at Gilmer, 4:30 p.m.
Carthage at Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.
White Oak at Hughes Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Ore City at New Diana, 4:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Gladewater, 4:30 p.m.
Sabine at Gary, 4:30 p.m.
Tatum at Troup, 4:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Hawkins at L. Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Overton, 4:30 p.m.
Beckville at Quitman, 4:30 p.m.
Long. Heat at Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m.
CHCS at Union Hill, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Royse City at Pine Tree, 1 p.m.
Kilgore at Bullard 2 p.m.