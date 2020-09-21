ET VOLLEYBALL

Today

Whitehouse at Longview, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.

Legacy at Hallsville, 6 p.m.

Marshall at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Lindale, 6:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at Paris, 5:30 p.m.

Carthage at Center, 5:45 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Waskom, 5:30 p.m.

Quitman at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.

U. Grove at B. Sandy, 6 p.m.

U. Hill at Overton, 6 p.m.

L. Chapel at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

Beckville at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.

Gary at Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Longview HEAT, 6 p.m.

LCS at CHAAMPS, 6 p.m.

 