ET VOLLEYBALL
Today
Whitehouse at Longview, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.
Legacy at Hallsville, 6 p.m.
Marshall at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Lindale, 6:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.
Gilmer at Paris, 5:30 p.m.
Carthage at Center, 5:45 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Waskom, 5:30 p.m.
Quitman at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
U. Grove at B. Sandy, 6 p.m.
U. Hill at Overton, 6 p.m.
L. Chapel at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Beckville at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.
Gary at Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Longview HEAT, 6 p.m.
LCS at CHAAMPS, 6 p.m.