ET VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Hallsville at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

Texas High at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Lufkin, 6 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Gilmer, 5:30 p.m.

Jasper at Carthage, 5:45 p.m.

White Oak at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

Ore City at CHCS, 6 p.m.

New Diana at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Waskom at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at Mineola, 6:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

U. Grove at Overton, 6 p.m.

L. Chapel at U. Hill, 5 p.m.

Timpson at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.

Gary at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.

Longview HEAT at Arp, 5:30 p.m.

LCS at Ovilla Christian, 6 p.m.

 