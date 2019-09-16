ET VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Van at Longview, 7 p.m.
Lufkin at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.
Chapel Hill at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
Carthage at Texas high, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
White Oak at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
U. Grove at L. Chapel, 6 p.m.
Gary at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.
TST at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
CHCS at Long. HEAT, 5:30 p.m.
Centenary at LETU, 6 p.m.
Panola at Cedar Valley, 7 p.m.