ET VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Longview at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

John Tyler at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Hallsville, 6 p.m.

Whitehouse at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Pittsburg at N. Lamar, 6 p.m.

S. Hill at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at P. Grove, 7 p.m.

Center at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Waskom, 5:30 p.m.

New Diana at Daingerfield, 4:30 p.m.

White Oak at Winona, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Arp, 6:30 p.m.

Overton at U. Grove, 6:30 p.m.

L-Kildare at Hawkins, 6 p.m.

L. Chapel at Long. Heat, 4:30 p.m.

S. Augustine at Garrison, 6:30 p.m.