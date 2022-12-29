The East Texas Council of Governments is asking East Texans to help it verify a newly released map from the Federal Communications Commission showing the type and speed of internet service that is now available.
The map was built with information from internet providers, including those in the region, ETCOG said in a press release issued Wednesday, and they are working to report inaccuracies on the map.
“Rural leaders from throughout Texas have voiced concerns that the map exaggerates the actual service that is available to Texans, especially those in rural communities,” ETCOG said. “There is a process for individual households and communities to challenge the map data, and the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is urging residents to look at the map and report inaccuracies. ETCOG is working on a region-wide bulk challenge; however, individual household challenges are an important part of this process.”
ETCOG says more than $40 billion in federal funds will be sent to states soon to help expand internet access, and the FCC’s map will determine how that money is allocated.
“ETCOG’s goal is to help ensure the State of Texas receives its fair share of this funding,” they said. “If only one percent of the map is inaccurate, 100,000 or more Texas homes could remain unserved. The problem is thought to be even greater in rural areas, where some estimates are that the inaccuracies may be as high as 25 percent. In East Texas, that could equate to more than 30-40,000 homes.”
The deadline to challenge the map is Jan. 13 and requires households to review their addresses on the map and report, with evidence, errors.
How to submit a challengeTo look at your residence on the map, go to https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. Households that do not have internet access can get help at their local library or use the Wi-Fi at a local fast-food restaurant. On the home page, you can place your address in the “search by address” window, which will show your location on the map. It will also show the internet providers at your home and the type of service each provides.
Once an address is entered, the map will zoom in and show what has been reported as available.
The Texas Broadband Development Office has also provided more details on how to submit a challenge at www.comptroller.texas.gov/programs/broadband/communities/maps/fcc. As many who most need the service may not be able to get onto the internet to complete the task, you can contact ETCOG at (903) 918-6400 for help.
Challenges can be based on several bases, including that the provider denied a request for service, demanded excessive connection fees or failed to schedule an installation within 10 business days of a request. Once a challenge is filed, providers are required to review the challenge and either concede or dispute it within 60 days.
Reasons you can submit an availability challenge as described by the Texas Broadband Office include:
The provider failed to schedule a service installation within 10 business days of a request.
The provider did not install the service at the agreed-upon time.
Provider requested more than the standard installation fee to connect this location.
The provider denied the request for service.
The provider does not offer the technology or service type at this location.
The reported speed is not available for purchase.
Subscribed speed is not achievable. (Individuals only can select this option (on the map), but it won’t create a challenge.)
No wireless signal is available at this location.
New, non-standard equipment is required to connect this location.
If one of the services listed is not actually offered to the selected location, or if the providers listed do not actually serve your location, you can submit an availability challenge.