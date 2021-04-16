KILGORE - Ten Kilgore High School athletes representing six sports signed national letters-of-intent on Friday during a ceremony at the high school gymnasium.
Several are staying close to home to play at Kilgore College. A few will be in the same conference with Kilgore College, and two are leaving the state.
Kilgore High School athletic director Mike Wood said despite the differences in the sports and the colleges they elected to attend, all 10 Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs had three things in common.
"When colleges look at kids they want to come to their programs, they look for three things," Wood said. "Obviously being a good athlete is part of it, but they are looking for good students - young men and women who can come in and be successful in athletics and in the classroom, and they look at the type of person the student is to make sure they can come in and represent their program the right way."
Meeting those expectations and signing on the dotted line on Friday were Isaac Hoberecht (basketball, Kilgore College), Brantley Propes (football, Kilgore College), Miah Thomas (basketball, Tyler Junior College), Haylee Brown (softball, Culver-Stockton College), Bailey Hedges (softball, Kilgore College), Emma Taylor (soccer, Tyler Junior College), Austin Bain (cross country, Fort Scott Community College) and soccer players Zoe Craven, Jackie Estrella and Maria Whitaker - who all signed with Northeaster Texas Community College.
"All of these kids have been a big part of Kilgore High School athletics for the past four years, but more importantly, they are good students and good representatives of the school and the community," Wood said.
Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College compete in the Region XIV Conference in men's and women's basketball and softball and in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference in football.
Northeast Texas Community College completes in the Region XIV Conference in soccer. Fort Scott completes in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference and Culver-Stockton, located in Canton, Missouri, is an NAIA program that competes in the Heart of America Conference.