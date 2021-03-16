KC ATHLETICS: Today’s scheduled Region XIV Conference East Division softball opener between the KC Rangers and Tyler Junior College has been moved to Thursday.
The teams will play at 1 and 3 p.m. at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Kilgore is 5-10-1 heading into league play.
The KC men and women will be on the road for Region XIV Conference basketball action tonight.
The Rangers (9-4) will visit Navarro for the first of three straight road games. KC will visit Coastal Bend on Saturday and Jacksonville on March 24 before returning home to host Bossier Parish on March 27.
The Lady Rangers (6-9, 5-6) will visit Coastal Bend tonight and then host Blinn at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Kilgore College football ticket packages are on sale to the public through March 26.
Fans can purchase a ticket package which includes a reserved seat for all four home games for $40.
To purchase reserved tickets, visit the KC Athletics office located at the entrance to the right of the Rangerette Museum on Broadway Blvd. (in the Turner Physical Education Building — PE 101).
Tickets can be purchased with cash, check or credit card with proper identification.
Ticket sales schedule:
March 18 (Thurs), 5:30 to 7 p.m.
March 22-26 (Mon-Fri), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No reserved tickets will be sold after March 26. Tickets at the gate of each home game will be general admission only for $7.
There will be no “Will Call” or phone sales this season. Tickets must be purchased in-person at the KC Athletics office.
Reserved seats are in the two middle sections (sections B and C) of the home side of R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Rangers’ four home games are: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 (Blinn College); 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10 (New Mexico Military College); 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29 (Southern University-Shreveport); and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 (Cisco College).
LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through March 27. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.