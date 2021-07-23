LOBO SEASON TICKETS: Renewal for Longview Lobo football season ticket holders (2019 season) is Aug. 2-6. Swap days for current season ticket holders is Aug. 10-11, and new season ticket purchases will be Aug. 16-20.
Cost is $40 for five home games.
The LISD Athletic Office is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday (through lunch) and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association Fall League is open now and will run through Aug. 12.
This will be an instructional league with a basis on developing player skills.
All games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. All players must register online at lbba.website.sportssignup.com.
Player fee is $90. Payment is available online with a $3 surcharge or at TA Sports. Registration must be received by Aug. 13.
If an age group does no make, LBBA will reimburse the $90.
League age is the age a player will be on April 30, 2022. There will be leagues for 5-6 (T-ball), 7-8 (coach pitch) and 9-10 (tight bases).
Players do not have to be Longview residents to join.
Games will start on Sept. 13 and run through Oct. 10.
DELTA WATERFOWL: The 17th Greater Longview Delta Waterfowl banquet is set for Aug. 7 at Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center in Longview.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner (provided by Catfish on Wheels) served at 6 p.m.
The Montgomery Moore Band will provide music throughout the banquet.
As always with an emphasis on our youth, and all youth sixteen and under will have a chance to win one of twenty guns through the Youth Door Ticket Drawing which cost $25.
This year’s banquet will include over 50 guns. There will be some new games this year, Ax Throwing with a chance to win a Pellet Grill, a Camp Chef Double Burner Stove, and a Six Piece Cast Iron Set. Another new game is the Poker Chip with the lucky winner receiving a Beretta A400 3 ½” 12 gauge, Dog Bumper with a chance to win a Beretta A300 Outlander 12 gauge, and Anti- Up in which the lucky winner will receive a very nice Franchi Bronze 3” 12 gauge. We will still have the Duck Package which includes a Franchi Affinity 3” 12 gauge and A-frame blind. We will also be having our live and silent auctions which include an African Hunt, Tornado Valley Outfitters Youth Duck Hunt, Delta Waterfowl Gun of the Year, Delta Call of the Year and Pegues Hurst Gun.
The General Raffle will have some quality guns, Beretta A300 Outlander 12 gauge, Benelli Supernova 12 gauges, and Benelli Nova 12 gauges, layout and A-frame blinds and much more. There will also be a Ladies Raffle that includes a Henry 357 Gold, a M&P Smith & Wesson 9mm and more.