LOBO TENNIS: KILGORE – The Longview High School tennis team took top honors over the weekend at the Kilgore Tournament, finishing with 148 points.
Wills Point placed second as a team with 131 points.
Earning first-place finishes were Elliot Murphy and Jake Chamberlain in boys doubles, Kelsey Quiet and Gowri Rangu in girls doubles, Daniel Pelaia in boys B singles, Lauren Fisher in girls B singles and Harrision Lin and Delia Acuna in mixed B doubles.
KC SOFTBALL: Kilgore College’s schedule double header against Hill College, set for Wednesday, has been moved to today.
The teams will meet at 1 and 3 p.m. in Hillsboro.
The Rangers, 2-2 on the young season heading into today’s action, will return home on Sunday to face Galveston College at noon and 2 p.m.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.